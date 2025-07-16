or
Lily Phillips Asks Her Fans to 'Admire From Afar' While Posing in Black Bathing Suit After Sleeping With 1,113 Men: Photo

photo of Lily Phillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

The adult film star recently claimed she wants to still be doing s-- work when she is a 'grandma.'

By:

July 16 2025, Published 7:26 p.m. ET

Adult film entertainer Lily Phillips, 23, is living her best life after sleeping with 1,113 men in 12 hours in June. In a new Instagram post, the OnlyFans and Fansly content creator posed in a cabana while wearing a revealing black bathing suit.

Phillips captioned her sultry image with a message to her many fans, “Admire from afar,” she wrote. The image showed off the X-rated actress’ curves as she seductively angled her body to display her best assets.

Lily Phillips Fans React to Sultry Bathing Suit Photo

image of Lily Phillips slept with 1,113 men in 12 hours in June.
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Phillips slept with 1,113 men in 12 hours in June.

Many of her 1.3 million Instagram followers took to her comments to leave cheeky responses to her request, while others praised her for being the “queen” of their timeline.

“Why don’t I zoom in to admire?” asked one.

“From afar, you admire… up close, you lose control,” joked another.

“4,553 miles to be exact,” wrote a third.

Graphic Aftermath of Lily Phillips' S-- Challenge

image of Lily Phillips averaged sleeping with 92 men per hour during her s-- challenge.
Source: @phillipslilydaily/TikTok

Lily Phillips averaged sleeping with 92 men per hour during her s-- challenge.

Phillips’ risqué photo-op comes one month after her record-breaking s-- challenge, where she beat Bonnie Blue for sleeping with the greatest number of men in one day.

As OK! previously reported, Phillips shared the graphic aftermath of her s-- event. In videos captured by the adult film entertainer, used condoms were scattered across the floor. Body oil, bottled water, lingerie, high heels and a bouquet of flowers were also left behind in the grim display.

Lily Phillips

'Conveyor Belt System'

image of The adult film star said her recent s-- event was as fast as a 'conveyor belt system.'
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

The adult film star said her recent s-- event was as fast as a 'conveyor belt system.'

According to Phillips, bedding that many men in under half a day’s time felt like a “conveyor belt system,” adding, “It was pump, pump, out the door, next guy. It was very snappy because I knew if I was going to do this, it had to be in, out, in, out.”

Although she slept with an estimated 92 men per hour, Phillips claimed she likes to talk with her suitors to make sure they’ve gotten what they showed up for — even if it meant they only had less than a minute with her.

“I also put on events like once a month since Christmas, where I’m usually like, ‘Has everyone had a good time? Has everyone finished? Has everyone had a go? How many times have you finished? Let me make you finish again,’ you know, things like that,” she revealed. “And I feel like I can communicate with the guys.”

Lily Phillips 'Never' Plans to Stop Her S-- Work

image of Lily Phillips said she has no plans on stopping her s-- work.
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Phillips said she has no plans on stopping her s-- work.

During an interview with YouTuber Vince Iannone in April, Phillips shared she “never” plans on stopping her X-rated work, saying she wants “to be a grandma and doing it.”

“I said to my friends before I even started, ‘I can imagine myself dying while having s--.’ I love my work,” she added.

