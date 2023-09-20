Lily Singh and Rooshy Roy Reveal the Deep Meaning Behind Aavrani Hair Care Collaboration
Lily Singh and Rooshy Roy make the perfect team!
The legendary YouTube star and the Founder and CEO of Aavrani have come together to collaborate on the brand's new hair care line — launching in Spring 2024— which honors their shared heritage and who they are as women.
The two powerhouses chat exclusively with OK! at their Wednesday, September 7, event in New York City to reveal why their partnership works, the message they want to get across and what they learned from working together.
"I always wanted to expand into hair as part of showcasing the depth and breadth of Aavrani," Roy explains of her wildly successful brand. "So skin, hair, body was always part of the plan, but in the context of this particular collaboration, I couldn't have dreamed of a better partner than Lily."
"I have looked up to her [Lily] for over a decade now," the skincare expert gushes over working with the actress. "When thinking about how to authentically deliver our culture in a way that people can understand and engage with and relate to, that's exactly what she's done with her content."
Singh agrees that their work is much more than putting out a product. "I am at a point of my life and career where I want to work on things that really mean something to me, that actually matter," she says.
"It's not just another thing on a checklist for me," the Dr. Cabbie star reveals. "It's not something that can be busy. It's not something to be like, 'Oh, I guess I'll do a partnership about X, Y, Z. Now I really want to things I care about, and my hair is such a big part of my identity. It always has been."
"It's the thing people ask me about every day," she continues. "It's the number one conversation starter, the number one thing people bring up. I've always wanted to do a hair line, but I wanted to make sure that it was with a vision I could agree with that puts hair on a pedestal the way I always had my own entire life."
When it comes to what they took away from their partnership, Singh says, "I think Rooshy taught me the importance of feeling good to look good and not vice versa."
"If you take care of your hair, if you protect your hair, and even aside from hair, she's taught me about things related to my skin, digestive system, and gut," the social media star adds. "If you feel good, you'll look good."