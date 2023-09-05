'I Know I Have One Foot in the Grave': Linda Evangelista Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Cancer Twice in 5 Years
Model Linda Evangelista is ready to tell the world that she was diagnosed with b------ cancer twice in the past five years.
She first received the bad news in 2018 — after "it was detected in my annual mammogram," the 58-year-old told WSJ. Magazine for their Fall Men's Style issue.
“The margins were not good, and due to other health factors, without hesitation, because I wanted to put everything behind me and not to have to deal with this, I opted for a bilateral mastectomy. Thinking I was good and set for life. B------ cancer was not going to kill me.”
Unfortunately, in 2022, the brunette beauty felt a lump in her upper area, and she later learned the cancer returned.
“Dig a hole in my chest,” she told her oncologist at the time. “I don’t want it to look pretty. I want you to excavate. I want to see a hole in my chest when you’re done. Do you understand me? I’m not dying from this.”
“I just went into this mode that I know how to do — just do what you’ve got to do and get through it,” she added of wanting to be healthy again. “And that’s what I did.”
Evangelista's post-cancer care oncologist recently revealed the prognosis is "good," but that still didn't still well with the star as she asked her doctor, "Why isn't it great?"
“Well, once it’s come back, there’s a chance,” the doctor said.
Despite the scary news, the Canada native is trying her best to remain positive.
“I’ve kept it quiet. Only a handful of people knew. And I’m just not one of those people who has to share everything,” she continued of wanting to keep the situation on the down-low. “I thought to myself, I will share this one day but while I am going through it, absolutely not."
As OK! previously reported, the fashionista made headlines when she won a $50 million settlement after non-invasive CoolSculpting procedures left her "deformed."
Evangelista admitted the ordeal sent her "into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness and the lower depths of self-loathing," all of which caused her to "become a recluse."
The reason why she wanted to file the lawsuit in the first place was to "rid myself of my shame ... I'm so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer," she said.