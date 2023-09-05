Unfortunately, in 2022, the brunette beauty felt a lump in her upper area, and she later learned the cancer returned.

“Dig a hole in my chest,” she told her oncologist at the time. “I don’t want it to look pretty. I want you to excavate. I want to see a hole in my chest when you’re done. Do you understand me? I’m not dying from this.”

“I just went into this mode that I know how to do — just do what you’ve got to do and get through it,” she added of wanting to be healthy again. “And that’s what I did.”