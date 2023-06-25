Sarah Ferguson 'Recuperating' From Surgery After Being Diagnosed With 'Early Form' of Breast Cancer
Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with breast cancer, according to her rep.
The representative of Prince Andrew's ex-wife recently told a news outlet the details of the Duchess of York's medical condition.
"Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully," they said of the 63-year-old.
"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family," the rep added. "The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."
"She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening," they concluded.
The spokesperson also revealed that the redheaded royal recorded a podcast episode the day before her surgery, which will be released Monday, June 26.
While the 63-year-old has struggled with these difficult health woes, she also recently welcomed her third grandchild.
As OK! previously reported, Sarah and Prince Andrew's second daughter Princess Eugenie recently welcomed her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank.
On June 5, the mother-of-two shared a post including the child's moniker along with some adorable snaps of their pride and joy. One of the photos even showed their first son, August, looking at his new brother.
"Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already," she penned.
Before the birth of Ernest, Sarah bragged about her experience as a grandmother in a May interview.
"I'm probably one of the best grannies ever," she claimed, adding she is "the best abuela ever because I think like a three-year-old," because she's "written 48 children's books."
