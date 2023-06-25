Sarah Ferguson 'Recuperating' From Surgery After Being Diagnosed With 'Early Form' of Breast Cancer

"Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully," they said of the 63-year-old.

"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family," the rep added. "The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."