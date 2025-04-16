Linda Lavin Helped Write Her Death in 'Mid-Century Modern' Before Her Own Passing

When beloved actress Linda Lavin passed away due to lung cancer, Golden Girls-inspired Hulu series Mid-Century Modern was under production.

But before she died, Lavin wanted to make sure her character had a poignant ending, as she faced the inevitable due to her illness, creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan told TV Line.

"When she was diagnosed with [lung cancer], she was like, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to respond to this, but whatever it is, write it into the character,'" said Kohan.