OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Matthew Perry
OK LogoNEWS

Matthew Perry Was Writing a Script Prior to Tragic Passing, Insider Reveals

matthewperrypp
Source: Mega
By:

Oct. 30 2023, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Matthew Perry seemed to be looking toward the future before his sudden death.

In the Friends actor's haunting final Instagram post — which Perry snapped from a hot tub, the same place where he met his untimely end — he wrote, "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."

Article continues below advertisement
matthewperry
Source: Mega

Matthew Perry was preparing for the future before his death.

The last part of the update left people wondering what "Mattman" meant, which an insider revealed was a reference to a project he was creating.

"He was writing a little script. That's where the 'Mattman' reference comes from in his Instagram," a source explained, adding that the 54-year-old had been "doing very well" before his death and had "signed on to a new drama film."

Article continues below advertisement
matthewperry
Source: Mega

Matthew Perry was writing a script at the time of his passing.

Perry used the moniker in a previous Instagram post of a Batman pumpkin days prior. The 17 Again star also mentioned his favorite superhero in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

"Someday you, too, might be called upon to do something important, so be ready for it," he wrote. "And when whatever happens, just think, 'What would Batman do?' and do that."

As OK! previously reported, Perry was found unconscious in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement
matthewperry
Source: Mega

Matthew Perry passed away on Saturday, October 28.

MORE ON:
Matthew Perry

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family confirmed in a statement. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

While Perry's autopsy has been completed, doctors have been holding off on declaring a cause of death as they're still conducting toxicology reports — although there were no illegal drugs found at the home.

Article continues below advertisement
matthewperry
Source: Mega

Matthew Perry's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The sitcom star was extremely upfront about his struggle with addiction, especially in his tell-all book. "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober, and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people," he wrote of why he penned his tome.

"I think they'll be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came," Perry continued. "I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn't surprise anybody. And that's a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn't matter if you're successful or not successful, the disease doesn't care."

Today spoke to the insider about the meaning behind Perry's final post.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.