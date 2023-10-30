Matthew Perry Was Writing a Script Prior to Tragic Passing, Insider Reveals
Matthew Perry seemed to be looking toward the future before his sudden death.
In the Friends actor's haunting final Instagram post — which Perry snapped from a hot tub, the same place where he met his untimely end — he wrote, "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."
The last part of the update left people wondering what "Mattman" meant, which an insider revealed was a reference to a project he was creating.
"He was writing a little script. That's where the 'Mattman' reference comes from in his Instagram," a source explained, adding that the 54-year-old had been "doing very well" before his death and had "signed on to a new drama film."
Perry used the moniker in a previous Instagram post of a Batman pumpkin days prior. The 17 Again star also mentioned his favorite superhero in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
"Someday you, too, might be called upon to do something important, so be ready for it," he wrote. "And when whatever happens, just think, 'What would Batman do?' and do that."
As OK! previously reported, Perry was found unconscious in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family confirmed in a statement. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."
While Perry's autopsy has been completed, doctors have been holding off on declaring a cause of death as they're still conducting toxicology reports — although there were no illegal drugs found at the home.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The sitcom star was extremely upfront about his struggle with addiction, especially in his tell-all book. "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober, and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people," he wrote of why he penned his tome.
"I think they'll be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came," Perry continued. "I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn't surprise anybody. And that's a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn't matter if you're successful or not successful, the disease doesn't care."
Today spoke to the insider about the meaning behind Perry's final post.