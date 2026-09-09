TRUE CRIME NEWS Whoopi Goldberg Compares Lindsay Clancy Criticism to Pete Hegseth's Comments About Women: 'It's the Same Sort of Argument' Source: MEGA,AP Whoopi Goldberg pointed out apparent similarities in Pete Hegseth and Lindsay Clancy critics. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 9 2026, Published 10:36 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Whoopi Goldberg Not 'Surprised' by Male Criticism of Lindsay Clancy

Source: MEGA Whoopi Goldberg said men 'never' take women's health issues seriously.

Goldberg said she was “not surprised” that men condemned Clancy’s defense, because “they never” take women’s health issues seriously. Hegseth has frequently railed against women serving in the military, saying in November 2024, “I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles. It hasn’t made us more effective. Hasn’t made us more lethal. Has made fighting more complicated.” The segment on The View followed a mistrial declaration in the high-profile Clancy murder trial. The co-hosts heavily debated criminal responsibility versus mental illness.

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'The View' Co-Hosts Weigh in on Lindsay Clancy Trial

Source: MEGA,AP 'We know she killed her children. She also tried to kill herself,' Sunny Hostin said of Lindsay Clancy.

Sunny Hostin acknowledged the perspective of the lone holdout juror who resisted convicting Clancy on three counts of first-degree murder, emphasizing that the case is fundamentally about criminal responsibility and insanity rather than whether the acts occurred. “It’s about criminal responsibility, not whether or not she did it or not,” Hostin said. “We know she killed her children. She also tried to kill herself.” Alyssa Farah Griffin expressed sympathy for Clancy's severe mental health issues. She noted the medical system failed her, but ultimately sided with the view that postpartum psychosis shouldn't completely exonerate someone from a murder conviction.

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Source: MEGA 'The View' hosts had mixed opinions on the Lindsay Clancy trial.

“I’m not putting any blame on her husband here, but she did say, ‘I have had thoughts of harming the child.’ She never should have been alone in a home with those kids. Those doctors and the medical system failed her,” Griffin said. “But where I agree with this one juror holding out is while psychosis explains it, while it should be factored into the sentencing, she still did kill her kids, and that does not exonerate her in my eyes.” Following her mistrial, Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, September 8, and publicly called on President Donald Trump to pardon Clancy.

Lindsay Clancy Lawyer Asks Donald Trump for Pardon

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy's lawyer called on Donald Trump to pardon the accused killer after her case resulted in a mistrial.