Lindsay Lohan Travels Halfway Across The World To Support Her Siblings At Fashion Week: See Photos
Family always comes first.
Lindsay Lohan flew nearly 7,000 miles in order to support her sister, Ali, 29, and brother, Cody, 26, at Christian Siriano’s New York Fashion Week show.
The Mean Girls star stepped out for a rare public appearance, as she sat in the crowd to watch her siblings strut down the runway.
The 36-year-old actress currently lives in Dubai with her husband, Bader Shammas, so her determination to be in the audience shows she is one proud older sister!
Lohan arrived in the most fabulous fashion — which featured a copper-colored Christian Siriano ombre wing sleeve top and matching wide leg trousers. The Parent Trap star had her auburn-colored hair styled in bouncy, voluminous curls and pulled half of it up to complete the stunning look.
The Long Island native was completely glammed out with gorgeous makeup that complemented her fiery ensemble.
Lohan had front-row seats for the star-studded event, where she sat beside her 60-year-old mother, Dina, who was also there to support her talented children.
The Falling For Christmas actress gushed over her sister and brother, as she took to Instagram with highlights from the exciting night.
Lohan shared a flawless selfie with her 12.2 million Instagram followers — causing her mom to express her love for her eldest child, too.
"Beautiful as always was a fantastic evening we had super proud mama 💋🙏🏻🌹," the mother-of-four wrote, as Lohan's Freaky Friday costar, Jamie Lee Curtis, added, "HELLO GORGEOUS."
In another selfie from the night to remember, Lohan stated, "thanks to @csiriano I got to have a fab #nyfw kick off with these talented beauties! 💖," alongside a picture of herself with 10 Things I Hate About You actress Julia Stiles and Abbot Elementary star Quinta Brunson.
"All three of you look absolutely stunning," one fan noted, as another added, "What a talented group of women."
"LINK UP OF THE DECADE," a third social media user exclaimed of the dynamic trio, while a fourth fan quipped, "I never wanted to be best friends with three other people so quickly." Meanwhile, another individual wished for "a movie starring all three of you!!"