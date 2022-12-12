Jonathan Bennett Says It's 'Exhilarating' To See Pal Lindsay Lohan Starring In Rom-Coms Again: 'It's What She Does Best'
Almost two decades after Mean Girls premiered, Jonathan Bennett still has love for Lindsay Lohan — and he's so happy she's back in movies again, as she recently starred in Netflix's new rom-com Falling for Christmas.
"It's so much fun to see Lindsay back where she belongs, which is making rom-coms for the fans," the 41-year-old exclusively told OK! while appearing at That’s4Entertainment's 3rd annual Christmas Con, which was held at the New Jersey Expo Center from Friday, December 9, to Sunday, December 11. "It's what she does best and it's what I love to see her do. To see her shine in a comedy for Netflix is absolutely exhilarating."
"Of course I watched it!" the actor exclaimed. "It was so funny because I got a little jealous to see her fall in love with another guy on screen. I was like, 'Hey, that's my job!'"
The red-headed beauty, 36, and Bennett, played Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels, respectively, in Mean Girls, and the latter is even talking about potentially working together down the line.
Though there's been talk about a Mean Girls reunion or sequel, Bennett revealed there's no other details at this time. "I would jump on a plane faster than anything to shoot a Mean Girls reunion because I love it," he declared. "I think the fans want it! I own Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels my whole life and career. If they call me, I will pick up the phone."
In the meantime, Bennett got to see his other Mean Girls costar Lacey Chabert, who played Gretchen Wieners in the flick, when they both hosted Christmas Con. "It's so exciting to be here!" the TV host said. "We get to connect with the fans and see why we make these movies in the first place. It's amazing to hear how much the movies mean to them."
"Lacey and I get to see each other a lot, but we've both been shooting a lot of Hallmark movies, so we've been busy," he added. "That's what I love about Christmas Con — it's a chance for all the stars to come together, connect, say hello, catch up because we're all on the same networks, but we're all sent to different corners of the world to shoot the movies."