Jonathan Bennett Says It's 'Exhilarating' To See Pal Lindsay Lohan Starring In Rom-Coms Again: 'It's What She Does Best'

Almost two decades after Mean Girls premiered, Jonathan Bennett still has love for Lindsay Lohan — and he's so happy she's back in movies again, as she recently starred in Netflix's new rom-com Falling for Christmas.

"It's so much fun to see Lindsay back where she belongs, which is making rom-coms for the fans," the 41-year-old exclusively told OK! while appearing at That’s4Entertainment's 3rd annual Christmas Con, which was held at the New Jersey Expo Center from Friday, December 9, to Sunday, December 11. "It's what she does best and it's what I love to see her do. To see her shine in a comedy for Netflix is absolutely exhilarating."