Lindsay Lohan Spends Time With Divorced Parents Dina & Michael In NYC Before Flying To Dubai To Prep For Baby No. 1

Sources spilled that following Lindsay’s trip to NYC, she is to return home to Dubai where she will prepare to welcome her bundle of joy.

The Parent Trap star and her husband and baby daddy, Bader Shammas, allegedly had plans for dinner with her father when they suggested that Dina and her siblings join the group. The family affair came to fruition with the soon-to-be parents, Michael, Dina, Cody, Michael Jr. and Aliana all enjoying a meal at The Clocktower restaurant.

Insiders claim that Dina will be visiting the future mother-of-one in Dubai as the birth gets closer, though Lindsay’s due date is still unknown.