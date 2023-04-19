Lindsay Lohan Spends Time With Divorced Parents Dina & Michael In NYC Before Flying To Dubai To Prep For Baby No. 1
They got the gang back together!
Last week, Lindsay Lohan reunited with her entire family for the first time in seven years, including her divorced parents, Dina and Michael Lohan. This will reportedly be the last time the red-headed beauty will see her family until she gives birth to baby No. 1.
Sources spilled that following Lindsay’s trip to NYC, she is to return home to Dubai where she will prepare to welcome her bundle of joy.
The Parent Trap star and her husband and baby daddy, Bader Shammas, allegedly had plans for dinner with her father when they suggested that Dina and her siblings join the group. The family affair came to fruition with the soon-to-be parents, Michael, Dina, Cody, Michael Jr. and Aliana all enjoying a meal at The Clocktower restaurant.
Insiders claim that Dina will be visiting the future mother-of-one in Dubai as the birth gets closer, though Lindsay’s due date is still unknown.
The get-together came after the Mean Girls star shared snaps of her intimate baby shower on Saturday, April 15. The selfies showed a glimpse from the special day, including a selfie of Lindsay, Aliana, and friend Samantha Pariente, who penned the message, "16 years and nearly 3 babies later… its still us" alongside the image.
Meanwhile, another friend of the 36-year-old Juliet Angus posted a photo of the two saying, "Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing Mama-too-be."
Back in March, the Freaky Friday alum announced her pregnancy over Instagram with a photo of a white onesie which read, "Coming Soon."
"We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," the former musician penned.
- Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her First Pregnancy Alongside Friends & Family At Baby Shower
- Lindsay Lohan & Jake Paul Among Celebrities Charged In Misleading Crypto Endorsement Scheme
- Paris Hilton Admits She & Lindsay Lohan Are 'Not Close' Anymore, Details Infamous Night Out With Former Child Star & Britney Spears
Fans could not be more excited for Lindsay and her financier hubby, as they gushed about her new chapter in the comments section.
"No one can say they aren’t excited for this," oner person penned, while another said, "A huge congratulations Lindsay! 🤍."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Others chose to reference the actress’ most famous films. "If it’s twin girls… Hallie and Annie," they wrote, referencing the Parent Trap and "Is the baby due...October 3rd? We can already tell you’re not like… a regular mom 😉," referring to jokes from Mean Girls.
Following the announcement, the New York native’s spokesperson revealed, "She is feeling great and she is thrilled."
TMZ reported on the family outing.