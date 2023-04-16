Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her First Pregnancy Alongside Friends & Family At Baby Shower

The first Instagram story was a selfie that included Lindsay, her sister, Aliana Lohan, and friend Samantha Pariente. The trio smiled wide with Samantha captioning the snap affectionately, "16 years and nearly 3 babies later… its still us."

The Parent Trap alum, 36, then posted a photo of herself and her younger sister, 29, while at a restaurant to commemorate her future little one. Lindsay was pictured wearing a green and white collared sweater, while Aliana had on a knitted yellow tank.