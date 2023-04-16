Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her First Pregnancy Alongside Friends & Family At Baby Shower
Lindsay Lohan has been prepping to welcome baby No. 1!
On Saturday, April 15, the red-headed beauty shared snaps of herself and friends as they celebrated her pregnancy at her baby shower.
The first Instagram story was a selfie that included Lindsay, her sister, Aliana Lohan, and friend Samantha Pariente. The trio smiled wide with Samantha captioning the snap affectionately, "16 years and nearly 3 babies later… its still us."
The Parent Trap alum, 36, then posted a photo of herself and her younger sister, 29, while at a restaurant to commemorate her future little one. Lindsay was pictured wearing a green and white collared sweater, while Aliana had on a knitted yellow tank.
Additionally, bestie Juliet Angus shared a selfie of her and the Freaky Friday actress cuddling up together for a sweet snapshot.
"Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing Mama-too-be," she wrote.
Lastly, the performer’s brother, Dakota Lohan, showed his love for the soon-to-be father and loving husband, Bader Shammas. The 26-year-old penned, "ma brother for life" alongside a photo of himself and his brother-in-law with their arms around each other in a restaurant.
The intimate gathering came one month after the 2000’s icon publicly announced her pregnancy.
"We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," the star penned in her March 14 Instagram post along with a photo of a baby onesie that read "Coming Soon."
"She is feeling great and she is thrilled," her spokesperson confirmed at the time.
Friends and fans flooded the comments section congratulating Lindsay on her exciting news.
"If it’s twin girls… Hallie and Annie," one person joked referring to Lindsay’s characters in The Parent Trap, while another user referenced Mean Girls. "Is the baby due...October 3rd? We can already tell you’re not like… a regular mom 😉."
Some famous names also left their reactions to Lindsay’s happy news, including actress and Mean Girls costar Amanda Seyfried and Victorious alum Elizabeth Gillies.
"This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!" Amanda commented, while Elizabeth wrote, "Congratulations!!!!"