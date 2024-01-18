'Disgusting': Lindsay Lohan's Father Slams Cruel Joke in 'Mean Girls' Reboot
Lindsay Lohan's father doesn't approve of an off-color joke made about his daughter in the new Mean Girls reboot.
In the 2024 musical, Megan Thee Stallion — who plays herself — announces, "We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back!" referring to Cady Heron, the character previously played by the Parent Trap star.
This appears to be a callback to a profanity-filled 2006 rant from oil heir Brandon Davis, who dubbed Lindsay a "fire crotch" as he hurled insult after insult about the Freaky Friday star to paparazzi.
"I think she's worth about seven million, which means she's really poor. It's disgusting. She lives in a motel," he said at one point in his tirade.
"Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film," the 37-year-old's rep, Leslie Sloane, said in a recent statement to The Messenger.
A second source noted the actress was "surprised and taken aback" when she heard the cruel quip.
Now, Lindsay's dad, Michael, 63, has spoken out about the incident, calling the comment "disgusting." "I will say this, however, nobody can replace Lindsay or the original cast in that film," he said to a news outlet. "Nor can Megan replace Lindsay in the new Planet Fitness commercial dressed like a stripper."
While Lindsay didn't reprise her role in the reboot of the class comedy flick, she did make a surprising cameo as the moderator of the Mathletes Championship.
According to a news outlet, she was paid roughly $500,000 for spending half a day on set. Co-director Samantha Jayne claimed "everyone was so happy" and there was a "special energy" among cast and crew that day.
"It was very NDA-heavy and only on a need-to-know basis," the film's other director, Arturo Perez, added of Lindsay's surprise appearance. "I think it had sprinkled to some of the cast. I actually do remember a couple people snuck in that day, now that I’m thinking of it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Lindsay attended the New York City premiere of the reboot on Monday, January 8.
"It's stood the test of time," she said of the infamous film. "I feel really grateful. I mean, it's not very often that you have all these movies that do that."