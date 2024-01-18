'Disgusting': Lindsay Lohan's Father Slams Cruel Joke in 'Mean Girls' Reboot

While Lindsay didn't reprise her role in the reboot of the class comedy flick, she did make a surprising cameo as the moderator of the Mathletes Championship.

According to a news outlet, she was paid roughly $500,000 for spending half a day on set. Co-director Samantha Jayne claimed "everyone was so happy" and there was a "special energy" among cast and crew that day.

"It was very NDA-heavy and only on a need-to-know basis," the film's other director, Arturo Perez, added of Lindsay's surprise appearance. "I think it had sprinkled to some of the cast. I actually do remember a couple people snuck in that day, now that I’m thinking of it."

