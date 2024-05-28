Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body as She Returns to Mykonos: Photos
Lindsay Lohan made her grand return to Mykonos!
Years after opening up her former club, Lohan's Beach House, in the Grecian city, the actress, 37, took to Instagram on Monday, May 27, to share a few snaps of her trip back in her old stomping grounds.
"Recently… ☀️🏖️🌊👙🧑🧑🧒✈️🇬🇷 ✨," Lohan captioned the round-up, which included photos of herself showing off her post-baby body after welcoming her son, Luai, with her husband, Bader Shammas, in July 2023.
The Freaky Friday star's life has done a complete 180 since cameras followed her on the reality show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club in 2019. As OK! previously reported, Lohan admitted being a working mom has been quite the challenge after welcoming her bundle of joy last year.
"It's a learning process — I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it," she explained in a recent interview. "I'm still fortunate he's young, so I can bring him everywhere."
"And he is everywhere with me, because I don't want to leave him. But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes," Lohan noted.
This new chapter of the former child star's life has been a happy one after tying the knot with the businessman, 37, in 2022 and moving to Dubai. "She didn’t want to be a celebrity," a source close to Lohan claimed. "All she wanted was to have a home, a husband and a family and some measure of stability."
The new mom also wants to keep her projects PG moving forward. "She’s all for doing more movies so long as they have a wholesome message behind them and they don’t conflict with her family life," the source said. "She’s all about balance now."
Lohan and Shammas have been so content with their family that insiders say they have considered expanding their brood. "She and Bader have been talking about another baby, and they want to make that happen in the next year or two," the insider said. "Lindsay feels like her life has never been better."
The Parent Trap star hasn't been shy about hiding how happy her spouse has made her. "You never know if you're going to find that in life and he's an amazing guy, man. I love him and we're a great team," she gushed in a recent interview. "You just get to share everything with someone. And it is so special. Everything becomes that much more important, I feel like."