Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body as She Returns to Mykonos: Photos

Lohan and Shammas have been so content with their family that insiders say they have considered expanding their brood. "She and Bader have been talking about another baby, and they want to make that happen in the next year or two," the insider said. "Lindsay feels like her life has never been better."

The Parent Trap star hasn't been shy about hiding how happy her spouse has made her. "You never know if you're going to find that in life and he's an amazing guy, man. I love him and we're a great team," she gushed in a recent interview. "You just get to share everything with someone. And it is so special. Everything becomes that much more important, I feel like."