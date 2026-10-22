Lindsey Graham Accused of Paying Multiple Male Escorts Including Teen Who Says Senator 'Wanted to Be a Little Submissive to Me' and Explore His 'Kinky Side'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 1:06 p.m. ET
Lindsey Graham allegedly paid three male escorts, including one who was 17 at the time, according to a new explosive documentary.
"My name is Kelvin, and I had s-- with Lindsey Graham when I was 17," one of the men featured in The CLOSETocracy said in a teaser clip shared on Thursday, October 22.
Lindsey Graham Faces Several Accusations in New Explosive Documentary
The documentary by Young Turks and Swamp Watch Studios features "firsthand accounts from three men who allege paid sexual encounters with the late Sen. Lindsey Graham” and "examines the contrast between his alleged private conduct and his longstanding political opposition to LGBTQ+ rights," according to a press release.
Kelvin alleged that the late senator, who died at age 71 in July, contacted him through an escort site after an unnamed person "recommended him."
"He wanted to be a little submissive to me and wanted me to be really direct and firm with him and explore [the] kinky side to him that he was interested in exploring, just role play. The whole conversation was friendly, kind,” Kelvin alleged.
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Kelvin claimed Graham invited him to John McCain's Sedona, Ariz., ranch in July 2001, where the late attorney was staying.
The then-teen claimed he was given "specific instructions" to enter the "very scary" building that appeared to be under construction.
"It looked nothing like a house under construction; it looked staged like that on purpose," he claimed. "It looked as though it was made or set up to be a film set, specifically for what looked like very extreme p---. Something that would be dark p---. Like something that was just really scary."
A second escort, who identified himself as Cory, claimed a client with a "big, grandiose accent" picked him up in a black SUV and "really liked to be degraded."
"The more degrading the better," Cory claimed of the encounter, which allegedly happened at the Washington Plaza Hotel. "Before I could even say, 'Let's do this,' he's already touching on me."
Cory alleged that it wasn't until a month or two later, when he was Graham on TV, that he realized it was "the guy from the hotel."
Story is breaking, more to come...