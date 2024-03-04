Former Governor of South Carolina Mark Sanford Caught With Mistress María Belén Chapur Despite Being in Committed Relationship
Is Mark Sanford back together with his mistress María Belén Chapur?
According to an insider, Sanford, the former Governor of South Carolina, was seen boarding a sailing vessel, called Anemoi, in late February as a guest of a billionaire couple in Dallas, Texas, with Chapur. The pair spent eight nights sailing to St. Lucia, the islands of the Grenadines, the Tobago Cays, Mustique, and beyond in tight quarters while entertaining the billionaire and his friends.
On the final day of the excursion, Chapur allegedly convinced Sanford to snap a photo of herself under a tiki hut in Petit Bateau, Grenadines, while wearing a white T-shirt with "ANEMOI," which translates to "winds," written on it.
Chapur went against Sanford's wishes, as he apparently has strict privacy codes in place.
Prior to the boat trip, Sanford apparently said to his significant other, "We'll figure this out. Belén is not going."
An insider claims Chapur posted the photo to stir the pot about Sanford's whereabouts, as he apparently lied to his girlfriend about Chapur going.
As OK! previously reported, Sanford popped the question to a mystery woman after dating for two years.
"The Former Governor of South Carolina and Congressman has left behind his days of playing the field and is said to be happy settling down while he continues to live a life outside the political spotlight," a press release said in April 2023.
"Presently working for Amazon at a delivery service provider company called Tall Pine Logistics, LLC, Sanford can be seen cruising around North Charleston in one of ten Amazon Delivery Vans he owns," the statement continued.
In 2009, Sanford admitted to having an affair, leading him to resign as chair of the Republican Governor's Association after he went MIA.
“I have been unfaithful to my wife. I developed a relationship with what started out as a dear, dear friend from Argentina,” Sanford, who was married to wife Jenny, said during a news conference.
“I’m a bottom line kind of guy I’m just gonna lay it out. It’s gonna hurt and I’m going to let the chips fall where they may,” he continued of his affair with Chapur.
The politician continued to make amends to his family. “To Jenny, anybody who has observed her over the last 20 years of my life knows how closely she has stood by my side in campaign, after campaign, after campaign,” he said. “I’ve let down a lot of people, and that’s the bottom line."
“What I did was wrong, period,” he concluded. “I spent the last five days crying in Argentina.”