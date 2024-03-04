Former Governor of South Carolina Mark Sanford Caught With Mistress María Belén Chapur Despite Being in Committed Relationship

According to an insider, Sanford, the former Governor of South Carolina, was seen boarding a sailing vessel, called Anemoi, in late February as a guest of a billionaire couple in Dallas, Texas, with Chapur. The pair spent eight nights sailing to St. Lucia, the islands of the Grenadines, the Tobago Cays, Mustique, and beyond in tight quarters while entertaining the billionaire and his friends.

Is Mark Sanford back together with his mistress María Belén Chapur ?

Mark Sanford was spotted with his mistress on a boat.

On the final day of the excursion, Chapur allegedly convinced Sanford to snap a photo of herself under a tiki hut in Petit Bateau, Grenadines, while wearing a white T-shirt with "ANEMOI," which translates to "winds," written on it.

Chapur went against Sanford's wishes, as he apparently has strict privacy codes in place.