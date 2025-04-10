Donald Trump Accidentally Calls His 'Loser' Ex-National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster From the White House: Report

McMaster, who previously worked for President Trump during his first term, was ousted after 13 months in the role.

Just a day before the call, on March 2, the commander-in-chief lobbed his latest insult at McMaster, blasting him on social media as a "weak and totally ineffective loser."

According to sources, the call was meant for Governor Henry McMaster (R-SC), not the former national security adviser.

The aide responsible for the mix-up remains unidentified.