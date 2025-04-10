Donald Trump Accidentally Calls His 'Loser' Ex-National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster From the White House: Report
Retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster found himself receiving an unexpected call from the White House over a month ago.
President Donald Trump spoke with his former national security adviser, believing he was speaking to someone else on the phone, leading to a heated confrontation.
McMaster, who previously worked for President Trump during his first term, was ousted after 13 months in the role.
Just a day before the call, on March 2, the commander-in-chief lobbed his latest insult at McMaster, blasting him on social media as a "weak and totally ineffective loser."
According to sources, the call was meant for Governor Henry McMaster (R-SC), not the former national security adviser.
The aide responsible for the mix-up remains unidentified.
According to two sources who were not authorized to discuss private conversations, Trump opened the call by saying "Henry" before launching into the conversation.
It was then that McMaster knew this familiar voice was the president. However, he also realized the New York businessman-turned-GOP leader did not intend to call him at all.
McMaster, who goes by H.R., told Trump: "Mr. President, this is H.R. McMaster."
“Why the f--- would I talk to H.R. McMaster?” the president asked dismissively before reportedly launching into a scathing critique of his former aide.
A White House official declined to discuss Trump's private calls or whether a phone conversation took place. However, in a statement, White House communications director Steven Cheung criticized the former national security adviser.
"H.R. McMaster has completely beclowned himself and his third-rate book, which is now sold in the bargain bin of the fiction section of a discount bookstore, is filled with lies in a futile attempt to rehabilitate his tattered reputation," Cheung wrote.
The mistaken phone call to McMaster precedes another recent communication mishap involving the Atlantic editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, who was inadvertently added to a group chat discussing sensitive U.S. military information.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared detailed secret plans for a U.S. strike on Iran-backed militants in Yemen with a group chat of top Trump administration officials that accidentally included an editor from The Atlantic.
Current National Security Adviser Mike Waltz took responsibility for the group chat incident.
The leak, made by officials using the publicly available encrypted Signal messaging app, raised alarming questions about the potential mishandling of national security information, which federal law dictates should only be shared through the government's own approved secure platforms and has led to several individuals from the chat having to testify in front of Congress.
CBS News reported on the accidental phone call.