Speaking Out: Lindsie Chrisley Makes Statement After Estranged Father Todd & Wife Julie Found Guilty On Fraud Charges
Lindsie Chrisley is keeping her family close. On Wednesday, June 8, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 32, shared a statement to her Instagram after estranged father Todd Chrisley and wife Julie were found guilty on fraud charges.
“I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” Lindsie told her 618K followers.
LINDSIE CHRISLEY DISOWNS FAMILY FOR 'HARASSMENT AND THREATS' AMID TODD & JULIE'S INDICTMENT FOR TAX EVASION & FRAUD
“The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole. Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right," she continued. “Thank you for your continued love and support."
Shortly after the shocking news hit the press on Tuesday, June 8, the "Coffee Convos" podcast cohost shared a telling bible passage on social media along with a note she wrote which read: “Don’t magnify someone else’s problems while minimizing yours. Some want to be led but really don’t want God to show them."
“Asking God for protection and peace,” Lindsie also wrote alongside the pages, adding, “The devil knows exactly when to pounce.”
As OK! previously reported, her father, 53, and stepmom, 49, were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion by an Atlanta jury who convicted them both of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud.
TEEN MOM 2'S KAILYN LOWRY FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST BRIANA DEJESUS FOR DEFAMATION, CLAIMS COSTAR IS USING 'FALSE' STATEMENTS FOR 'ATTENTION'
The reality television couple, who now face up to 30 years in prison, were accused of coming up with fake bank documents to secure upwards of $30 million in loans in addition to hiding money from the IRS. According to prosecutors, Todd and Julie intentionally "swindled" smaller banks to rack up the $30 million bill between 2007 and 2012, two years before their reality show hit the airwaves in 2014.
Lindsie has had a difficult relationship with the patriarch after she alleged that Todd and younger brother Chase once tried to blackmail her with a sex tape involving Bachelorette star Robby Hayes.
Both denied the allegations. "There has been a lot written and a lot talked about that was not true but at the end of the day, Lindsie's still my sister and I love her and if she ever needed me I'm a phone call away," Chase explained in a 2021 interview.