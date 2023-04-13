Lindsie Chrisley Reveals 'Frustrating' Reason Why She Hasn't Traveled To Kentucky To Visit Stepmom Julie In Prison
Lindsie Chrisley opened up on her unique experiences contacting each of her parents behind bars and why she hasn't been able to see stepmom Julie Chrisley yet in the Wednesday, April 12, episode of her "Southern Tea" podcast.
After admitting that she hasn't "been to Lexington" to visit the embattled former reality star, Lindsie explained there was simply a "different process" in order to receive visitation privileges with Julie compared to the steps she went through to see her dad, Todd Chrisley.
"I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting. So, it’s been a little bit frustrating," she continued. "The attempts to try to communicate have been a lot different than communicating with my dad."
Thankfully, her sister, Savannah, and her grandmother, Nanny Faye — who have presumably both been able to see Julie since she reported to prison in January — have assured Lindsie that the 50-year-old is "doing very well" despite the circumstances.
And while the mother-of-one is still waiting on permission to travel to Kentucky to visit her stepmom, she has been able to keep in regular communication with her father.
According to the 33-year-old, Todd is "in such a better place" than where he was his first weeks of incarceration.
- Lindsie Chrisley Insists Dad Todd Is In A 'Better Place' After Making 'Great Friends' In Prison
- Kailyn Lowry & Best Friend Lindsie Chrisley Offer Advice On 'Hookups' After 'Teen Mom' Star's Secret Pregnancy Revealed
- Todd Chrisley Receives First Visit In Prison From Daughter Lindsie & Nanny Faye After Beginning 12 Year Sentence
Noting that he's made "great friends" and "his spirits are great," she further clarified her dad is "really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him."
"He looks very very good," she added. "I told him, I said, ‘Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.’ His nails aren’t completely bitten off."
As OK! previously reported, the embattled Chrisley family patriarch is currently serving 12 years behind bars after being found guilty on multiple counts of fraud and tax evasion related crimes. Julie was sentenced to seven years.
Both Todd and Julie are currently attempting to appeal the verdict.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!