Lindsie Chrisley Reveals 'Frustrating' Reason Why She Hasn't Traveled To Kentucky To Visit Stepmom Julie In Prison

After admitting that she hasn't "been to Lexington" to visit the embattled former reality star, Lindsie explained there was simply a "different process" in order to receive visitation privileges with Julie compared to the steps she went through to see her dad, Todd Chrisley.

"I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting. So, it’s been a little bit frustrating," she continued. "The attempts to try to communicate have been a lot different than communicating with my dad."

Thankfully, her sister, Savannah, and her grandmother, Nanny Faye — who have presumably both been able to see Julie since she reported to prison in January — have assured Lindsie that the 50-year-old is "doing very well" despite the circumstances.