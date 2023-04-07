Birthday Bummer: What Todd Chrisley Ate In Prison When He Turned 54
Todd Chrisley's 54th birthday was not one to remember.
The imprisoned reality star hit the milestone on Thursday, April 6, but according to reports, no one at Florida's FPC Pensacola gave him any special treatment or even a cupcake to celebrate.
According to Radar, Chrisley kicked off his morning with cereal and fruit, and he was also allowed to choose between bread or a pastry. Lunch consisted of a PB&J sandwich or fried or grilled chicken, each option coming with green beans, salad and a baked potato.
Birthday dinner was just as boring, as the main course was two hot dogs with toppings, which came along sides of potatoes and coleslaw.
As OK! reported, the dad-of-five has been behind bars since January after being convicted for bank and tax fraud, and though he'll be there for 12 years, his children still took a moment out of their day to honor him via social media.
"This will be the first birthday of yours and mine that we won't be together but we are together in spirit. I Love you and I'm beyond proud of the man, father and husband that you are," son Chase, 26, gushed in an Instagram tribute. "We live in a broken world with a broken system but I have faith that we will be together soon! Until then, I love you and we will hold it down! Happy Birthday Boss."
- Lindsie Chrisley Insists Dad Todd Is In A 'Better Place' After Making 'Great Friends' In Prison
- Abby Lee Miller Believes Disgraced Star Todd Chrisley Won't Be Able To 'Survive' Prison: 'He's Very Bougie'
- Savannah Chrisley Confirms She's 'Dating Someone' While Being A Guardian To Her Siblings During Todd & Julie's Prison Stay: 'It's Just A Package Deal'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Eldest daughter Lindsie, 33, uploaded a cute throwback picture and mentioned a bible scripture in her post. "Happy birthday to this man with the braided belt on," she stated. "This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us."
Daughter Savannah, 25, exclaimed, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!! I miss you more than you'll ever know ❤️. It's been 80 days … 80 days since I last received a 'goodnight my angel' text or and 'I love you more.' GEEZZZ how I miss them!!"
It appears son Grayson and estranged son Kyle didn't mark his birthday publicly.
Wife Julie Chrisley, 50, was only able to send him well wishes via e-mail, as she's currently serving out seven years in a Kentucky prison for similar crimes.
Julie and Todd have insisted they're innocent and are trying to appeal the verdict.