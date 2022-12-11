Lindsie Chrisley Reveals She Felt 'Heartbroken' After Overhearing Couple Loudly Trash Her Parents Following Their Sentencing
Lindsie Chrisley confessed she was struggling with the aftermath of her parents' sentencing on the Thursday, December 8, episode of her Coffee and Convos With Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley podcast — especially when it comes to public opinion.
The 33-year-old recalled taking her 7-year-old son, Jackson, out to dinner with friends the day after her parents, Todd and Julie, were ordered to serve a combined 19 years behind bars after being convicted of tax fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
While at the restaurant, Lindsie shared she was "heartbroken and devastated" to overhear a woman and her husband loudly talking about her parents' case, before pointing in her direction and saying, "That's one of them."
"I hang my head because I'm not going to engage like this," she explained of the awkward situation. "My parents were just sentenced the day before."
"I'm just trying to get pizza and take my kid to a place where he can go and play games and it is like a quiet, little, private place, a local little restaurant," she continued, adding that eventually, it became too much, and she decided to confront the couple for her own peace of mind.
"I finally picked my head up and said, 'If you please would save the conversation for somewhere else because I am their child. We're a real family and this is their grandchild that's sitting right there.'"
As OK! previously reported, Todd and Julie were indicted in 2019 after they were caught submitting falsified bank documents for a $30 million loan. They were later found guilty of multiple tax-related crimes, and on Monday, November 21, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while Julie was only given seven years.
Following their bombshell sentenced, their hit reality show Chrisley Knows Best and its spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, were reportedly canceled.