Lindsie Chrisley Reveals She Felt 'Heartbroken' After Overhearing Couple Loudly Trash Her Parents Following Their Sentencing

"I'm just trying to get pizza and take my kid to a place where he can go and play games and it is like a quiet, little, private place, a local little restaurant," she continued, adding that eventually, it became too much, and she decided to confront the couple for her own peace of mind.

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY ADMITS SHE'S BEEN 'SO ANGRY' SINCE PARENTS TODD & JULIE'S FRAUD CONVICTION

"I finally picked my head up and said, 'If you please would save the conversation for somewhere else because I am their child. We're a real family and this is their grandchild that's sitting right there.'"