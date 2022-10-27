Savannah Chrisley Admits She's Been 'So Angry' Since Parents Todd & Julie's Fraud Conviction

Savannah confessed she's been feeling frustrated since Julie and Todd's conviction, explaining, “Because my whole life could change. And I don’t mean money,” as she referred to the outcome of their sentencing.

"The two people that I’ve always had there for me and that’s been my support system and who I’ve leaned on, because I’m there for everyone else: my siblings, my friends, whoever it may be," Savannah continued, "But I always know I can be there for them because y’all have been there for me or you are there for me."