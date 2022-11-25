Todd & Julie Chrisley Filled With 'Fear' Before Prison Sentencing: 'We're Living A Nightmare'

“I know in my heart that I am a Christian. I know I believe that God can work miracles … but I still have this fear,” Julie admitted to her husband during the episode, which was recorded before Judge Eleanor Ross made the Monday, November 21, decision, which resulted in Todd being sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The matriarch will be serving seven years, and both will also serve 16 months of probation.

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY ADMITS SHE'S BEEN 'SO ANGRY' SINCE PARENTS TODD & JULIE'S FRAUD CONVICTION