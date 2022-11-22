'Chrisley Knows Best' Reportedly Canceled After Todd & Julie Sentenced To Combined 19 Years In Prison

Love Limo — which was supposed to be hosted and executively produced by Todd — has also been reportedly axed before it was set to premiere in 2023.

TODD CHRISLEY SENTENCED TO 12 YEARS IN PRISON, JULIE GETS 7 FOR BANK & TAX FRAUD

Chrisley Knows Best had been renewed for its 10th season and Growing Up Chrisley officially moved from USA Network to E! just one month before the infamous parents were charged in June for their criminal activity. A few episodes of Chrisley Knows Best that were filmed before the trial will air in 2023.