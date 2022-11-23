Lindsie Chrisley Shares Several Inspirational Religious Quotes After Parents Todd & Julie Land Multi-Year Prison Sentences

Days after Lindsie Chrisley’s famous father and stepmother, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, were respectively handed multi-prison sentences following their convictions on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this year, their offspring is turning to her faith in this trying time.

On Tuesday, November 22, Lindsie took to social media with several uplifting religious videos and quotes as her parents' legal drama continued to dominate headlines, starting with a heartfelt clip from TikTok user @quote_a_sermon.

“The Enemy uses the heaviest artillery on the people who are carrying the greatest purpose,” stated famed pastor Steven Furtick in the short clip. “If a lot is coming against you, that means God has put a lot in you.”