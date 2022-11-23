Lindsie Chrisley Shares Several Inspirational Religious Quotes After Parents Todd & Julie Land Multi-Year Prison Sentences
Days after Lindsie Chrisley’s famous father and stepmother, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, were respectively handed multi-prison sentences following their convictions on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this year, their offspring is turning to her faith in this trying time.
On Tuesday, November 22, Lindsie took to social media with several uplifting religious videos and quotes as her parents' legal drama continued to dominate headlines, starting with a heartfelt clip from TikTok user @quote_a_sermon.
“The Enemy uses the heaviest artillery on the people who are carrying the greatest purpose,” stated famed pastor Steven Furtick in the short clip. “If a lot is coming against you, that means God has put a lot in you.”
Yet the USA Network staple didn’t stop there. Shortly after, the mom-of-one shared a sweet selfie with her 10-year-old son, Jackson, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Campbell, captioning their adorable snap with a bible verse.
“‘The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.’ Psalm 34:18,” the reality star wrote alongside the image.
Nearly an entire day later on Wednesday, November 23, the star left yet another uplifting religious message for her fans, this time, accompanying a cute car selfie.
“God’s timing is always perfect. Trust his delays. He’s got you,” the 33-year-old wrote alongside a series of Christianity-themed emojis.
Yet it seems Lindsie isn’t the only Chrisley turning to her Christian faith to help her through this tough time. Her younger half-sister, Savannah Chrisley, also shared a heartfelt religious message after her father, Todd, was sentenced to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation, and her mother, Julie, was slapped with seven years in the slammer alongside 16 months probation earlier this week.
"Noah didn't stop building the ark to explain himself to anyone who doubted and hated on him,” read a quote posted to the 25-year-old TV star’s Instagram Story. “Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking."