Lindsie Chrisley Reveals 'Missing Pieces' From Marriage To Ex-Husband Will Campbell, Todd Admits She Wasn't Ready

After the family concluded the deep discussion about the blonde beauty's ex-husband, Lindsie shed some light on her new relationship with Thomas Mallura, who she publicly revealed as the boyfriend she "prayed for" last month.

"We are two totally independent people who have created things for ourselves, and trying to navigate that is a whole other obstacle," she said. "So you're going to find obstacles in whatever situation that you find yourself in. It's truly how you handle the situation and the communication on that."

The Chrisley Confessions podcast episode aired just one day after rumors began to circulate of a potential split between Lindsie and her new man, as their Instagram-official video announcement was deleted.