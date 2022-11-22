Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences
Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time.
Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.
“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was ultimately sentenced to seven years for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and wire fraud.
Her spouse was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, with both of them set to serve 16 months of probation.
Despite the troublesome admission, Ross was not going to let the revelation affect Julie's punishment for her missteps. “It is heartbreaking, but it has to be burdened by the defendants,” Judge Ross stated during the sentencing. “I've never heard any acceptance of any crime. I've never really heard any admission to any wrongdoing or any remorse."
“I have no reason to doubt that both Chrisleys have good hearts,” she continued of the embattled couple, who also have an underage son, Grayson, 16. “But I cannot ignore the greed and flamboyance in this case.”
Chloe — who is the biological daughter of Todd's troubled son Kyle Chrisley and was adopted by her paternal grandparents when she was only six months old — will unfortunately have to go without her surrogate parents for a number of years.
According to Radar, the patriarch is expected to complete his 12-year sentence at Florida’s FCI Pensacola while his wife will allegedly do her time at Florida’s FCI Tallahassee.
In the aftermath of the sentencing, the family's hit reality series has been canceled after 10 seasons. Spinoff show Growing Up Chrisley also received the axe.
Daily Mail first reported Julie's admission about her daughter having suicidal thoughts regarding her sentencing.