Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences

“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was ultimately sentenced to seven years for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and wire fraud.

Her spouse was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, with both of them set to serve 16 months of probation.