Savannah & Lindsie Chrisley Break Silence After Parents Todd & Julie Are Sentenced To Federal Prison

Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley have given insight into how they are doing after learning that their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, will be spending years in prison.

In the hours after a judge sentenced the patriarch, 53, to 12 years, and the matriarch, 49, to seven years behind bars for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States (with Julie also being charged with wire fraud), their daughters seemingly shared their reactions to the devastating news on social media.