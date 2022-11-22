Savannah & Lindsie Chrisley Break Silence After Parents Todd & Julie Are Sentenced To Federal Prison
Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley have given insight into how they are doing after learning that their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, will be spending years in prison.
In the hours after a judge sentenced the patriarch, 53, to 12 years, and the matriarch, 49, to seven years behind bars for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States (with Julie also being charged with wire fraud), their daughters seemingly shared their reactions to the devastating news on social media.
On Monday, November 21, Savannah, 25, took to her Instagram Story to share an inspirational message amid the chaos in her family. "Noah didn't stop building the ark to explain himself to anyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking," the message from the Twitter account @RealTalkKim read.
Her older sister shared a more personal update, posting a video on her Instagram Story of her close friends sitting at the edge of her bed looking concerned. "The best girlfriends, show up in bad times with hugs and champagne," Lindsie, 33, wrote, tagging her pals and adding the song "Count On Me" by Bruno Mars.
The bad news for the Chrisley family continued to roll in as their hit reality series, Chrisley Knows Best, as well as their spin-off show, Growing Up Chrisley, was canceled following Todd and Julie's sentencing.
SAVANNAH CHRISLEY ADMITS SHE'S BEEN 'SO ANGRY' SINCE PARENTS TODD & JULIE'S FRAUD CONVICTION
The long-running series was previously renewed for its 10th season after moving from the USA network to E! a month prior to the couple being officially charged in June.
On Monday, Julie and Todd were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison and 16 months probation. According to CBS News Atlanta, Julie's attorney requested that she and Todd's prison terms be staggered so she can be on supervised release in order to care for her grandchildren and her mother-in-law.
The former beauty queen recently opened up about the toll her mom and dad's legal woes have taken on her and her faith in an October episode of her "Unlocked" podcast.
"I’m just over here angry, because it’s like, how is a God that’s supposed to be so loving and so full of hope [OK with this]?” Savannah questioned. "How do you feel so hopeless?"