Lindsie Chrisley Reveals Why She Ditched Parents Todd & Julie On Recent Holiday After Conviction
Despite knowing that her days with Todd and Julie Chrisley are numbered, Lindsie Chrisley opted to spend the holidays away from her parents.
Lindsie explained on the latest episode of her "The Southern Tea" podcast that she chose to celebrate Thanksgiving sans her convicted parents because of her son, Jackson, 10.
"With my parents' sentencing just being a couple of days before Thanksgiving and me having Jackson for Thanksgiving, emotions were very high at that point," Lindsie recalled of their November 21 sentencing, "and so I just didn't feel it was in the best interest of Jackson for him to go and see my parents in any state that they normally aren't if that makes sense."
Explaining that Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, "needed time to process" their next several years behind bars, Lindsie emphasized: "I wanted to be able to give them that time and very much struggled with giving up spending the time with my parents and having to make a decision as a mother over a daughter like that was a very difficult thing."
The 33-year-old candidly added that her young son's behavior also played a role in the decision, pointing out that he is far from mellow.
Comparing her niece Chloe to her own offspring, she said, "Jackson wakes up, it's like a tornado comes through the house, from the time that he literally wakes up until the time that he goes to bed."
"And so, with that kind of energy going on, and then you know, just not so great news that just wasn't a good combination in my opinion," the reality star concluded, "so I had to make a hard decision as a mom and absolutely hate it."
After being found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United State — Julie was also charged with wire fraud — the patriarch was sentenced to 12 years and his wife nine years behind bars.