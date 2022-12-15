Lindsie Chrisley Reveals Why She Ditched Parents Todd & Julie On Recent Holiday After Conviction

"With my parents' sentencing just being a couple of days before Thanksgiving and me having Jackson for Thanksgiving, emotions were very high at that point," Lindsie recalled of their November 21 sentencing, "and so I just didn't feel it was in the best interest of Jackson for him to go and see my parents in any state that they normally aren't if that makes sense."

LINDSIE CHRISLEY INCLUDES TODD & JULIE IN TELLING MESSAGE ABOUT 'NEW BEGINNINGS' BEFORE RESPECTIVE PRISON SENTENCES

Explaining that Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, "needed time to process" their next several years behind bars, Lindsie emphasized: "I wanted to be able to give them that time and very much struggled with giving up spending the time with my parents and having to make a decision as a mother over a daughter like that was a very difficult thing."