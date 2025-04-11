or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sam Asghari
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Posts 'Thirst Trap' as Pop Star Goes Naked in Mexico: Hot Photos

sam asghari
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari showed off his chiseled abs in a steamy on-set photo shoot as he teased a new project.

By:

April 11 2025, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sam Asghari is heating up Miami — and the internet.

The actor and fitness trainer, who was previously married to Britney Spears, dropped a steamy series of pics on Instagram, showing off his ripped physique outside his trailer as he teased a new film project in the works.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @samasghari/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

“You might think this is a thirst trap. But truly its the glamorous reality of filmmaking. standing around for clothes. 🤷🏽‍♂️ #setlife #trailerlife,” The Traitors star captioned the post.

In the pics, Asghari rocked nothing but Calvin Klein boxer briefs as he leaned in the doorway of his trailer, flaunting his sculpted abs and giving the camera his signature smolder.

Article continues below advertisement
sam asghari
Source: @samasghari/Instagram

Sam Asghari shared steamy new photos from his trailer.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, the Lioness actor stepped barefoot onto the stairs, one hand on the trailer’s handle, turning the heat all the way up.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with praise.

“@samasghari give the others a chance 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one follower joked.

“Amazing body 😍,” another added.

“Mountains of muscles 💪 😍,” a third gushed.

“You are the king 🤴,” someone else chimed in.

“Oohhhhh myyyy!” another admirer wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

The racy snaps follow his shirtless outing in the Magic City just a few days earlier on Saturday, April 5.

Article continues below advertisement
sam asghari
Source: @samasghari/Instagram

The model posed shirtless in Calvin Klein boxers.

MORE ON:
Sam Asghari

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

According to photos from TMZ, Asghari looked more shredded than ever while strolling around in black pants, matching slides and a shirt tucked into his waistband.

The Season 3 Traitors alum recently opened up about how his past relationship with Spears helped launch his career in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

“We met on an acting set, my last partner, who I was married to. I couldn’t help that she was the biggest superstar in the world and that kind of gave me a kick start,” he said during a chat on the “Nikki and Brie” podcast.

Asghari continued, “Everybody’s famous by association, whether you work with something or … it’s just how it is.”

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari admitted that his relationship with Britney Spears helped launch his career.

Article continues below advertisement

The two first met in 2016 on the set of Spears' “Slumber Party” music video, where he played her love interest.

They dated for five years before getting engaged in 2021 — shortly after Spears' conservatorship was officially terminated. The pair tied the knot in June 2022, but by August 2023, Asghari had filed for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
sam asghari new year new relationship brooke irvine
Source: MEGA

The fitness trainer and and Britney Spears met on the set of her 'Slumber Party' music video in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Their split was finalized on December 2, 2024.

Despite the breakup, Asghari has nothing but kind words for the pop icon.

“I always say, even though it’s over now, I’m never sad it’s over — I’m grateful it even happened,” he said in February. “She’s a genius artist."

For her part, Spears recently posted a slew of naked photos while in Mexico.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.