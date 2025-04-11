Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Posts 'Thirst Trap' as Pop Star Goes Naked in Mexico: Hot Photos
Sam Asghari is heating up Miami — and the internet.
The actor and fitness trainer, who was previously married to Britney Spears, dropped a steamy series of pics on Instagram, showing off his ripped physique outside his trailer as he teased a new film project in the works.
“You might think this is a thirst trap. But truly its the glamorous reality of filmmaking. standing around for clothes. 🤷🏽♂️ #setlife #trailerlife,” The Traitors star captioned the post.
In the pics, Asghari rocked nothing but Calvin Klein boxer briefs as he leaned in the doorway of his trailer, flaunting his sculpted abs and giving the camera his signature smolder.
At one point, the Lioness actor stepped barefoot onto the stairs, one hand on the trailer’s handle, turning the heat all the way up.
Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with praise.
“@samasghari give the others a chance 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one follower joked.
“Amazing body 😍,” another added.
“Mountains of muscles 💪 😍,” a third gushed.
“You are the king 🤴,” someone else chimed in.
“Oohhhhh myyyy!” another admirer wrote.
The racy snaps follow his shirtless outing in the Magic City just a few days earlier on Saturday, April 5.
According to photos from TMZ, Asghari looked more shredded than ever while strolling around in black pants, matching slides and a shirt tucked into his waistband.
The Season 3 Traitors alum recently opened up about how his past relationship with Spears helped launch his career in Hollywood.
“We met on an acting set, my last partner, who I was married to. I couldn’t help that she was the biggest superstar in the world and that kind of gave me a kick start,” he said during a chat on the “Nikki and Brie” podcast.
Asghari continued, “Everybody’s famous by association, whether you work with something or … it’s just how it is.”
The two first met in 2016 on the set of Spears' “Slumber Party” music video, where he played her love interest.
They dated for five years before getting engaged in 2021 — shortly after Spears' conservatorship was officially terminated. The pair tied the knot in June 2022, but by August 2023, Asghari had filed for divorce.
Their split was finalized on December 2, 2024.
Despite the breakup, Asghari has nothing but kind words for the pop icon.
“I always say, even though it’s over now, I’m never sad it’s over — I’m grateful it even happened,” he said in February. “She’s a genius artist."
For her part, Spears recently posted a slew of naked photos while in Mexico.