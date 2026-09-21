Lionel Richie Seen Out in Beverly Hills With Girlfriend After Hospital Scare
Sept. 21 2026, Published 7:27 a.m. ET
Lionel Richie appeared to be doing well after his recent hospitalization, stepping out in Beverly Hills with his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi.
Per TMZ, the outing came as the singer said "Hello" to his fans with a cool gesture of a thumbs-up to the paparazzi cameras around.
The 77-year-old singer and Parigi attended a party in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, September 19.
Richie wore a navy jacket with matching pants and white sneakers during the outing.
Richie was hospitalized on August 29 for testing after performing earlier that day.
During the concert, he appeared weak and sat down multiple times for many parts of the performance.
A source close to the singer told TMZ that possible dehydration may have contributed to his hospitalization, while other sources said his issues were related to his heart.
After a three-day stay at a St. Louis hospital, Richie was cleared by doctors on September 2 and returned to Los Angeles.
Lionel Richie Previously Addressed Health Scare
Per TMZ, the latest outing followed a previous health scare that affected Richie’s tour earlier this summer.
On July 5, he shared photos from his Pittsburgh and Detroit concerts on Instagram and addressed the support he received from fans.
"Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you," he wrote.
"Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together," he added.
Richie then looked ahead to his next concert.
"See you in Toronto... let’s party all night long!" he concluded.
This post came after Richie stopped performing during his June 24 concert at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota.
He told the audience he felt "dizzy" and "strange" before being taken to the hospital.
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Following the June incident, doctors advised Richie to take it easy, leading him to postpone his Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, shows.
However, he returned to the stage earlier in Pittsburgh on July 1 and continued with his performances.
Richie Takes Aim At Chris Brown’s Tour And Legal Troubles
Richie and Chris Brown traded playful jabs after Richie commented on Brown’s tour with Usher and referenced his past legal troubles.
Per TMZ, Brown responded on social media with a lighthearted message for the veteran singer.
"d--- unk. We love ya paw paw," he wrote, adding laughing emojis.
Richie previously compared Brown and Usher’s tour to the large-scale shows The Commodores and Earth, Wind & Fire performed decades ago.
He also pointed to the groups’ ability to tour without arrests.