Lionel Richie Seen Out in Beverly Hills With Girlfriend After Hospital Scare

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Source: MEGA Lionel Richie greeted his fans and gave a thumbs up while being out in Beverly Hills with Lisa Parigi following his recent hospitalization.

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Lionel Richie Previously Addressed Health Scare

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie shared a message on Instagram with fans after his earlier health scare.

Per TMZ, the latest outing followed a previous health scare that affected Richie’s tour earlier this summer. On July 5, he shared photos from his Pittsburgh and Detroit concerts on Instagram and addressed the support he received from fans. "Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you," he wrote. "Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together," he added. Richie then looked ahead to his next concert. "See you in Toronto... let’s party all night long!" he concluded. This post came after Richie stopped performing during his June 24 concert at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota. He told the audience he felt "dizzy" and "strange" before being taken to the hospital.

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Source: MEGA Lionel Richie returned to performing after receiving medical treatment back in June.

Following the June incident, doctors advised Richie to take it easy, leading him to postpone his Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, shows. However, he returned to the stage earlier in Pittsburgh on July 1 and continued with his performances.

Richie Takes Aim At Chris Brown’s Tour And Legal Troubles

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie received a playful jab from Chris Brown after commenting on his tour with Usher.