or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Lionel Richie
OK LogoHEALTH

Lionel Richie Seen Out in Beverly Hills With Girlfriend After Hospital Scare

Photo of Lionel Richie
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie was seen out with girlfriend Lisa Parigi following his recent hospitalization.

Profile Image

Sept. 21 2026, Published 7:27 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lionel Richie appeared to be doing well after his recent hospitalization, stepping out in Beverly Hills with his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi.

Per TMZ, the outing came as the singer said "Hello" to his fans with a cool gesture of a thumbs-up to the paparazzi cameras around.

The 77-year-old singer and Parigi attended a party in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, September 19.

Richie wore a navy jacket with matching pants and white sneakers during the outing.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Lionel Richie greeted his fans and gave a thumbs up while being out in Beverly Hills with Lisa Parigi following his recent hospitalization.
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie greeted his fans and gave a thumbs up while being out in Beverly Hills with Lisa Parigi following his recent hospitalization.

Richie was hospitalized on August 29 for testing after performing earlier that day.

During the concert, he appeared weak and sat down multiple times for many parts of the performance.

A source close to the singer told TMZ that possible dehydration may have contributed to his hospitalization, while other sources said his issues were related to his heart.

After a three-day stay at a St. Louis hospital, Richie was cleared by doctors on September 2 and returned to Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Lionel Richie Previously Addressed Health Scare

Image of Lionel Richie shared a message on Instagram with fans after his earlier health scare.
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie shared a message on Instagram with fans after his earlier health scare.

Per TMZ, the latest outing followed a previous health scare that affected Richie’s tour earlier this summer.

On July 5, he shared photos from his Pittsburgh and Detroit concerts on Instagram and addressed the support he received from fans.

"Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you," he wrote.

"Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together," he added.

Richie then looked ahead to his next concert.

"See you in Toronto... let’s party all night long!" he concluded.

This post came after Richie stopped performing during his June 24 concert at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota.

He told the audience he felt "dizzy" and "strange" before being taken to the hospital.

MORE ON:
Lionel Richie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Lionel Richie returned to performing after receiving medical treatment back in June.
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie returned to performing after receiving medical treatment back in June.

Following the June incident, doctors advised Richie to take it easy, leading him to postpone his Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, shows.

However, he returned to the stage earlier in Pittsburgh on July 1 and continued with his performances.

Richie Takes Aim At Chris Brown’s Tour And Legal Troubles

Image of Lionel Richie received a playful jab from Chris Brown after commenting on his tour with Usher.
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie received a playful jab from Chris Brown after commenting on his tour with Usher.

Richie and Chris Brown traded playful jabs after Richie commented on Brown’s tour with Usher and referenced his past legal troubles.

Per TMZ, Brown responded on social media with a lighthearted message for the veteran singer.

"d--- unk. We love ya paw paw," he wrote, adding laughing emojis.

Richie previously compared Brown and Usher’s tour to the large-scale shows The Commodores and Earth, Wind & Fire performed decades ago.

He also pointed to the groups’ ability to tour without arrests.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.