'Lioness' Actor Mike Heslin Dead at Age 30 After Going Into 'Unexpected Cardiac Arrest'

"Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened," his spouse penned in the heartbreaking announcement. "Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel."

"He single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer. He was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice," Dynamo continued. "He truly was the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth, and he brought out the absolute best in everyone who had the pleasure to cross paths with him. He moved through life with such ease and confidence and turned everyone around him into a better version of themselves."