'Lioness' Actor Mike Heslin Dead at Age 30 After Going Into 'Unexpected Cardiac Arrest'

Composite photo of Mike Heslin.
Source: @mikeheslin/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jul. 6 2024, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Mike Heslin has tragically passed away at age 30.

The Lioness actor's husband, Scotty Dynamo, took to Instagram on Friday, July 5, to reveal Heslin died on Tuesday, July 2, after going into an "unexpected cardiac arrest."

lioness mike heslin dead age
Source: @mikeheslin/INSTAGRAM

"Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened," his spouse penned in the heartbreaking announcement. "Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel."

"He single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer. He was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice," Dynamo continued. "He truly was the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth, and he brought out the absolute best in everyone who had the pleasure to cross paths with him. He moved through life with such ease and confidence and turned everyone around him into a better version of themselves."

lioness mike heslin dead age
Source: @mikeheslin/INSTAGRAM

Mike Heslin was 30-years-old.

The devoted partner recalled how deeply in love he was with Heslin and how he changed his life. "Michael, meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me. You are my world. You are everything to me. When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces. If I had the power to trade places with you, I would do it in an instant. But I will take it one day at a time like you always told me to, and live every day in your honor," Dynamo added.

"Just a week ago, we were in the early stages of starting a family and would regularly share our favorite baby names for our future kids," he confessed of what they were planning to do with their joint journey.

lioness mike heslin age
Source: @mikeheslin/INSTAGRAM

Mike Heslin was married to Scotty Dynamo.

Now, Dynamo has been left to pick up the pieces of their future together could have been. "You always told me that you felt like you were meant to be a dad, and I couldn't agree more. You would be the world's most perfect father. If I ever become a dad, I am going to name my son after you and hope that I manage to raise him to become at least half the man you are," he said.

"You were the most generous and giving person. It brings me peace to know that, through your wish to be a donor, you have given the gift of life to four different families. We are three weeks away from your birthday and four months shy of our one year wedding anniversary, but I know that you are in a better place and that heaven has gained another angel," Dynamo noted.

lioness mike heslin age
Source: @mikeheslin/INSTAGRAM

Mike Heslin went into 'unexpected cardiac arrest.'

Source: OK!

"Michael, in the words of Shania Twain:I’ll love you 'forever and for always,'" he conlcuded the post.

