Lisa Hochstein On Finding The 'Strength' To Get Through Difficult Season Of 'RHOM' Amid Divorce: 'I Kept On Telling My Story'
Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami showed Lisa Hochstein what she was really made of.
The mother-of-two was dealt a heavy hand of personal drama when her husband of 13-years, Lenny Hochstein, dropped the bombshell revelation he had a girlfriend and suddenly wanted a divorce — all while cameras rolled on the hit reality series.
Lisa exclusively tells OK! about finding the strength to live through her tumultuous split in front of the world, having the support of Larsa Pippen and the rest of her cast members and the best advice she's got from Lea Black amid the chaos.
Reflecting on what she's been most proud of throughout this period in her life, the 40-year-old explains, "Just having the strength to get through it because there were many times I wanted to quit when this bomb was dropped on me."
"There were days when I couldn't get out of bed, but the show goes on and life goes on," Lisa, who shares son, Logan, 7, and daughter, Elle, 3 with her estranged spouse, says. "I'm in mid-season filming, having no idea this was going to happen. But I kept on filming and telling my story. I tried to do it with as much grace as I could considering this happened with two little babies."
"All of these articles coming out all the time, which I didn't initiate," she clarifies of the media attention over the divorce. "It's enough to make anybody crumble."
"I didn't know I had that strength within me," the matriarch continues. "There's times where I'm in bed in the fetal position crying about these things. I'm human, we have these moments. I'm just trying to be as strong as I can for my kids because I don't want them to see that. I don't want my daughter and my son to understand at their young age what's happening right now."
Through it all, Lisa was surrounded by strong women who supported her while she dealt with the ups and downs of her new reality, especially the OnlyFans model. "She [Larsa] did some things that she did not have to do," the blonde beauty reveals. "She was a witness when I got handed this frivolous restraining order [filed by Lenny's new girlfriend] that I eventually won. For her to come to my side and take time out of her busy schedule to do this for me was incredible. It really showed like what a true friend she is."
"All the women really rallied behind me and they were so supportive," she adds of her fellow Housewives. "There's not one in the group that didn't try to be there for me."
One person who has been there for her for over a decade is former costar Lea Black, who returned for a short cameo appearance during a recent episode to give Lisa a pep talk.
"She's always been a person that's given me the best advice for the past 10 years or more now that I've known her," Lisa spills. "She has always been like a big sister to me and gave me advice 10 years ago when I was almost going get a divorce. Now that I'm actually going through it, she's there again giving me great advice, as always."
"She'll speak to me for hours on the phone about how to handle this," she notes of their friendship. "Sometimes people don't want to hear it or if they do, they it's because they want a front row seat to your problems. With Lea, I feel that she was genuinely trying to help me get out of this and get the best result."
The Real Housewives of Miami streams on Peacock, with new episodes debuting on Thursdays.