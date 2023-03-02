Lisa Hochstein On Finding The 'Strength' To Get Through Difficult Season Of 'RHOM' Amid Divorce: 'I Kept On Telling My Story'

"I didn't know I had that strength within me," the matriarch continues. "There's times where I'm in bed in the fetal position crying about these things. I'm human, we have these moments. I'm just trying to be as strong as I can for my kids because I don't want them to see that. I don't want my daughter and my son to understand at their young age what's happening right now."

Through it all, Lisa was surrounded by strong women who supported her while she dealt with the ups and downs of her new reality, especially the OnlyFans model. "She [Larsa] did some things that she did not have to do," the blonde beauty reveals. "She was a witness when I got handed this frivolous restraining order [filed by Lenny's new girlfriend] that I eventually won. For her to come to my side and take time out of her busy schedule to do this for me was incredible. It really showed like what a true friend she is."