Lisa Marie Presley 'Became Close Again' With Estranged Mother Priscilla After Son Benjamin Keough's Tragic Death By Suicide: Source

Months before her death, Lisa Marie opened up on the heart wrenching grief of losing her 27-year-old son to suicide in an essay shared on in August 2022.

"Today is National Grief Awareness Day, and since I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son’s death two years ago," she wrote. "Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period."

Lisa Marie left behind 33-year-old daughter Riley with ex-husband Danny Keough, and 13-year-old twin daughters, Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne, with Lockwood.