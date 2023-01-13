Lisa Marie Presley 'Became Close Again' With Estranged Mother Priscilla After Son Benjamin Keough's Tragic Death By Suicide: Source
Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley didn't always have the strongest mother-daughter bond, but according to a source, the pair reconciled and rebuilt soon after the tragic death of Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough.
The 27-year-old died by suicide on July 12, 2020, by self-inflicted gunshot wound, three years before his mother's own passing.
"Lisa Marie had a very rocky relationship with Priscilla due to her troubles and the breakdown of her marriage to [Michael] Lockwood," a source revealed, noting the troubles stemmed from Priscilla choosing to "stand by" Michael during their tumultuous divorce.
Added the source, "Priscilla was comforted by friends as the relationship between her and Lisa fell apart and she was at a loss over what to do at the time.”
However, the source confirmed the duo had been able to work out their differences and "they became close again after Ben's death," with the insider adding, "Priscilla supported her as much as she could" over the past few years.
As OK! reported, the mother-of-four was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, January 12, after suffering a cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home. Despite the efforts of doctors and paramedics, later that night, it was confirmed the 54-year-old had died.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla wrote in a statement at the time. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for your love and prayers."
Lisa Marie will be buried next to both her late son and her father, Elvis, at Graceland in Tennessee.
Months before her death, Lisa Marie opened up on the heart wrenching grief of losing her 27-year-old son to suicide in an essay shared on in August 2022.
"Today is National Grief Awareness Day, and since I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son’s death two years ago," she wrote. "Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period."
Lisa Marie left behind 33-year-old daughter Riley with ex-husband Danny Keough, and 13-year-old twin daughters, Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne, with Lockwood.
The source spoke with The Sun on the mother-daughter reconciliation.