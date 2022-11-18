Lisa Rinna Admits She 'Can't Quit' Social Media While Posing For Sultry Snaps In Black Bodysuit & Leather Boots

In the past year, Rinna has used her online platform to come after fans, her fellow cast members, The Real Housewives of Dubai and even the network itself.

LISA RINNA STRIPS DOWN TO SHOW OFF FIT FIGURE AS SHE CELEBRATES 59TH BIRTHDAY

“We fight on our show ... if we fight with Garcelle [Beauvais] we are all of a sudden called a racist,” Rinna penned in a wild Thursday, June 30, Instagram update. “That’s bulls**t. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you ho*s. And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p**sies are Go watch Dubai.”