Lisa Rinna Admits She 'Can't Quit' Social Media While Posing For Sultry Snaps In Black Bodysuit & Leather Boots
Lisa Rinna does not seem to be giving up her vices anytime soon. On Thursday, November 17, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a few sultry shots to her Instagram Stories alongside an admission many Bravo fans may not be so thrilled about.
"I can't quit you," Rinna captioned the photos she blasted out to her 3.5 million followers. The snaps depicted her rocking a pair of thigh-high black leather boots — which she also says she could not quit — and a matching formfitting bodysuit.
LISA RINNA DUBS HERSELF THE 'LEBRON JAMES OF HOUSEWIVES' AS FANS CALL FOR HER TO BE FIRED
The former soap actress' unsurprising revelation comes as she's caused quite a stir during Season 12 of the hit reality series, as fans have incessantly called for her to be fired following her endless social media meltdowns.
"I'm like the LeBron James of Housewives at this point. You can't afford to lose me," she taunted RHOBH viewers in a September Instagram Story.
In the past year, Rinna has used her online platform to come after fans, her fellow cast members, The Real Housewives of Dubai and even the network itself.
LISA RINNA STRIPS DOWN TO SHOW OFF FIT FIGURE AS SHE CELEBRATES 59TH BIRTHDAY
“We fight on our show ... if we fight with Garcelle [Beauvais] we are all of a sudden called a racist,” Rinna penned in a wild Thursday, June 30, Instagram update. “That’s bulls**t. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you ho*s. And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p**sies are Go watch Dubai.”
In the following months, the Melrose Place star came after the Bravo creatives for their lack of tribute to her late mother, Lois Rinna, who passed away in November 2021.
"I'm shocked we spent 3 episodes about the word dark, but only few scenes shown on real human grief," Rinna lamented in a July update. "I got one episode of grace. That's it. Lois deserved and deserves much more. Shame on everyone."
Rinna later admitted she was lashing out online due to her loved one's death.
“Grief never ends… But it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith… It is the price of love," she wrote. “I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you."