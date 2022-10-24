Lisa Rinna's Former 'RHOBH' Costar Kathryn Edwards Calls Her A 'Maniac Delusional Character': 'She Is Gone'

It's safe to say Kathryn Edwards is not a huge fan of her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

The former reality star, 58, watched part two of the reunion, and she said she didn't "feel good" after viewing the series. "It's ugly to me. I don't like it for a bunch of reasons. I'll be very curious to see how part three comes down and how Bravo edits it and who they do favors for and how that all shakes out because who knows what the real true story is," she said on David Yontef's podcast, "Behind the Velvet Rope," which dropped on Monday, October 24.