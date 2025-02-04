Still Hot at 61! Lisa Rinna's Sexiest Photos
Lisa Rinna Turned on Full Nude Mode
On New Year's Eve, Lisa Rinna treated her Instagram followers with a steamy mirror selfie, posing fully nude while only allowing star and 2025 stickers to cover her modesty.
"Out with the Old in with the New!" she wrote in the cheeky snap, which she seemingly captured while inside a spa room.
Lisa Rinna Teased Her Fans Again
In July 2023, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum dropped a thirst trap similar to the one she shared ahead of 2025.
In the provocative snapshot, Rinna appeared completely naked, with only heart emojis strategically concealing her private parts.
"Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it. Ok, Moira," the text on the sultry snap, which referenced Catherine O'Hara's Schitt's Creek character, read.
Lisa Rinna Flaunted Her Slim Figure
Rinna rocked her two-piece black bikini in a January 2023 mirror selfie, highlighting her toned abs.
She's Still in Her NSFW Days
Even after reaching her 50s, Rinna is not shy about sharing steamy photos online.
In September 2022, she sported a hot Dilara Findikoglu bikini with a chain, showcasing her fit body.
Lisa Rinna Enjoyed a Quick Getaway
Rinna stunned in a pale pink bikini and cowboy straw hat during a boat ride in September 2021.
She Flaunted Her Summer Body
"Twas the Summer of Poncho! ❤️🐶🚤❣️👙⚓️☀️🥧😍," she captioned an August 2024 photo in which she rocked a leopard print thong swimsuit.
Lisa Rinna Is a Hot Mama
Rinna stunned in a black thong bodysuit and sheer tights in an April 2024 photoset. She completed her look with a pair of black boots.
Lisa Rinna Celebrated Her 58th Birthday
For her 58th birthday, Rinna posed in a plunging one-piece that accentuated her chest area.
Reflecting on aging, the reality star told AARP on its first-ever fully digital issue, “I’ve gotten to that place where at 60, I am so much more confident than I was at 30. I love this age because I’m freer and more confident and more passionate than I’ve ever been.”