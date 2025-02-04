or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Lisa Rinna
OK LogoPHOTOS

Still Hot at 61! Lisa Rinna's Sexiest Photos

lisa rinnas sexiest photos
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is already in her 60s, but she doesn't let her age stop her from posting steamy photos online!

By:

Feb. 4 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Lisa Rinna Turned on Full Nude Mode

lisa rinnas sexiest photos
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna ditched her clothing on New Year's Eve.

On New Year's Eve, Lisa Rinna treated her Instagram followers with a steamy mirror selfie, posing fully nude while only allowing star and 2025 stickers to cover her modesty.

"Out with the Old in with the New!" she wrote in the cheeky snap, which she seemingly captured while inside a spa room.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Rinna Teased Her Fans Again

lisa rinnas sexiest photos
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna left the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after Season 12.

In July 2023, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum dropped a thirst trap similar to the one she shared ahead of 2025.

In the provocative snapshot, Rinna appeared completely naked, with only heart emojis strategically concealing her private parts.

"Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it. Ok, Moira," the text on the sultry snap, which referenced Catherine O'Hara's Schitt's Creek character, read.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Rinna Flaunted Her Slim Figure

lisa rinnas sexiest photos
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna shares two daughters with Harry Hamlin.

Rinna rocked her two-piece black bikini in a January 2023 mirror selfie, highlighting her toned abs.

Article continues below advertisement

She's Still in Her NSFW Days

lisa rinnas sexiest photos
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is not shy about posting steamy pictures.

Even after reaching her 50s, Rinna is not shy about sharing steamy photos online.

In September 2022, she sported a hot Dilara Findikoglu bikini with a chain, showcasing her fit body.

MORE ON:
Lisa Rinna

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Rinna Enjoyed a Quick Getaway

lisa rinnas sexiest photos
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna said she will never return to the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Rinna stunned in a pale pink bikini and cowboy straw hat during a boat ride in September 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

She Flaunted Her Summer Body

lisa rinnas sexiest photos
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin wed in March 1997.

"Twas the Summer of Poncho! ❤️🐶🚤❣️👙⚓️☀️🥧😍," she captioned an August 2024 photo in which she rocked a leopard print thong swimsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Rinna Is a Hot Mama

lisa rinnas sexiest photos
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna constantly sports sultry ensembles in her photo.

Rinna stunned in a black thong bodysuit and sheer tights in an April 2024 photoset. She completed her look with a pair of black boots.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Rinna Celebrated Her 58th Birthday

lisa rinnas sexiest photos
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna has been a contestant on several shows, including 'Dancing With the Stars' and 'The Celebrity Apprentice.'

For her 58th birthday, Rinna posed in a plunging one-piece that accentuated her chest area.

Reflecting on aging, the reality star told AARP on its first-ever fully digital issue, “I’ve gotten to that place where at 60, I am so much more confident than I was at 30. I love this age because I’m freer and more confident and more passionate than I’ve ever been.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.