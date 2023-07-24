Lisa Rinna Poses for Nude Selfie as Bravo Fans Call the Move 'Thirsty': 'Have Some Dignity'
Lisa Rinna never fails to shock the public!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 23, to share a nude selfie while enjoying her break from reality television.
"Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it. Ok, Moira," she captioned the sultry snap, referencing Catherine O'Hara's Schitt's Creek character.
Bravo viewers went wild on social media, with one user writing below a fan account post about Rinna's latest antics, "Good grief. Have some dignity."
"Someone give the lady a glass of 💧 she's clearly thirsty for it. Lol," a second person chimed in, while another added, "She wants so much attention it's weird. She looks amazing, but Jesus."
"There's a lot wrong with this woman … have some humility," a fourth user noted, before a fifth advised her, "Okay, take them, but you don't have to post them."
While some accused her of wanting the spotlight, others couldn't help but applaud how amazing the former soap opera actress, 60, appeared. "Looking hot, Rinna! Get it, girl!" one person added encouragingly.
After departing the hit Bravo series, Rinna — until now — has been laying low. As OK! previously reported, the Melrose Place actress recently got candid on why she decided to exit RHOBH after a tension-filled Season 12.
"I had a rough year. I never think, 'Oh wow. It's just such a rough year, and I'll never be able to handle it again.' I can always come back and handle something," she revealed in an interview earlier this year.
"But something has gotten to the Housewife Universe because of what's going on in the world, and it's reflected in the way the fans react to the world of Housewives. And I just think it's unhealthy. It wasn't working for me. It wasn't right for me," she continued. "I feel lots of things. It's always a scary thing to decide to leave something. But I always know when I need to do something. What happened was I left, really, right after the reunion."