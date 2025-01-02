Lisa Rinna, 61, Ditches Her Clothes in Racy Snap

“I’m not going to buy into any notion that this, this, and this happens when you turn 60. I’m just going to fight it all the way, because I want to do it my way. I was so excited to shoot this cover because this is the kind of thing that moves the needle,” she shared. “It moves the needle for my daughters. It moves the needle for women to go, ‘Holy s---. You can do that. You do not have to give up, go out to pasture, calm down, turn it way down when you turn 60 or when you get older.’”

She continued, “I think it is about passion. You can’t fight aging. Aging is going to happen. How do I do it so that I feel good and I’m happy? That’s what I’m looking for, and I’m still passionate, and I’m still curious about life.”