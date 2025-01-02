Lisa Rinna, 61, Ditches Her Clothes in Racy Snap
Lisa Rinna wasn't afraid to take it off!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum posed fully nude in a cheeky mirror selfie posted on New Year’s Eve, covering herself with two strategically placed star emojis and a festive fireworks sticker.
“Out with the Old in with the New!” Rinna captioned the photo, which appeared to be snapped in a spa room, complete with a massage table and gray curtains in the background.
The Mommy Meanest star flaunted her signature short hairstyle as she struck a pose in front of the mirror.
This isn’t the first time Rinna has turned heads with her daring snaps.
On her 61st birthday back in July, the Big Time Rush alum shared a racy selfie on her Instagram Story, though she quickly deleted it. The photo featured her posing head-on in the mirror, using star emojis and a black box to cover certain areas.
“F--- the 60s, I’m coming in [hot],” she cheekily wrote over the image, swapping in a fire emoji for the word “hot.”
Rinna, who’s been married to actor Harry Hamlin since 1997, shares daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray with him. She’s also stepmom to Hamlin’s son, Dimitri Alexander, from his previous relationship with Ursula Andress.
In a recent interview, Rinna opened up about her journey toward embracing her body.
“I have not always been this in touch with my sexuality at all,” she told Cosmopolitan in a cover story. I grew up very repressed, like everybody did in the ’60s. It just wasn’t something that nice girls did or talked about or flaunted, especially not in Medford, Ore., where I was raised. You’re just a good girl, and you don’t say how you feel; you just try to be quiet."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She credited her husband for helping her grow more comfortable in her own skin.
“He tells this funny story about taking me to Tahiti after we were dating for about a year and a half, and we had this over-the-water bungalow and we were out taking photos and I was very self-conscious, if you can believe it. And he said, ‘Can’t you pose or something?’ I was just standing there with my arms down at my sides. I think that day just opened a door and from then on, I was like, ‘Yes, I can do something,’” she recalled.
“Harry is so accepting of who I am and always has been, and so I’ve grown into that. He’s been a supportive partner this whole time, 31 years later,” she added.
The Dancing With the Stars alum also shared her views on aging, declaring that she’s embracing life on her own terms.
“I don’t feel like I’m 60, and Harry doesn’t feel like he’s 72. So it’s just the number comes up, and you’re like, ‘Oh, f---.’ And that’s what I’m always going to fight against. I’ve thought a lot about it, because I just turned 60 in July, and there’s this whole thing about aging gracefully. And I’m like, ‘F-- it. I’m going to age disgracefully,’” she explained.
Rinna explained how appearing on the cover of the magazine was about more than just a photo shoot — it was also about inspiring others to feel good about themselves.
“I’m not going to buy into any notion that this, this, and this happens when you turn 60. I’m just going to fight it all the way, because I want to do it my way. I was so excited to shoot this cover because this is the kind of thing that moves the needle,” she shared. “It moves the needle for my daughters. It moves the needle for women to go, ‘Holy s---. You can do that. You do not have to give up, go out to pasture, calm down, turn it way down when you turn 60 or when you get older.’”
She continued, “I think it is about passion. You can’t fight aging. Aging is going to happen. How do I do it so that I feel good and I’m happy? That’s what I’m looking for, and I’m still passionate, and I’m still curious about life.”