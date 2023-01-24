Lisa Rinna Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bikini After Harry Hamlin Blames Sutton Stracke For Her 'RHOBH' Exit
Lisa Rinna may not be causing drama on reality television anymore — but she is driving social media wild!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to her Instagram Story on Monday, January 23, to show off her toned physique in a black bikini during her trip to Paris for fashion week.
Rinna, 59, posed in front of the mirror as she held the phone up to snap a pic of her chiseled abs in the dark, two-piece suit.
The thirst trap comes as her husband, Harry Hamlin, was allegedly heard telling people during the Sundance film festival that Sutton Stracke was the reason for the former soap star's exit from the hit Bravo show after eight seasons.
According to an eyewitness, the Mad Men actor explained to a group of people how Rinna's rift with the boutique owner over whether Stracke paid for the married couple's tickets to Elton John's 2019 Oscars gala led to her decision to leave.
“Lisa had all the receipts from that night, but they never showed the receipts on the reunion,” Hamlin was overheard saying. “She might still be on the show had Sutton not said that. She might still be on the show, but the audience believed Sutton.”
The Rinna Beauty founder shocked the world on January 5 when she announced she would not be returning to the West Coast franchise after joining in 2014. "I just think it’s unhealthy. It wasn’t working for me. It wasn’t right for me," she spilled in an interview following her resignation.
"I feel lots of things. It’s always a scary thing to decide to leave something. But I always know when I need to do something. What happened was I left, really, right after the reunion," added the Melrose Place star. "People don’t know that. But I let everybody know right after the reunion that I was going to move on, that was going to be it."