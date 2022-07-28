"Yeah," the blonde beauty replied to her longtime friend adding she had “hit [her] head” and “vomited” later that night. “The holidays are hard for everybody,” Jayne later admitted in her confessional, seemingly referring to her broken marriage to estranged husband Tom Girardi and their never ending legal woes.

“And they were particularly hard for me this year because you have great memories of your family and the holidays before in the past and when things were loving and great," she lamented.

“I don’t want to be in a sad, depressing place,” Jayne stated about her excessive use of booze. “I want to have a good time, I want to feel good, I want to have fun, and so, yeah, you know what? I overdid it.”