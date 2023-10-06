Let's Go Party! Live Your Best Life in the Barbie Dream Suite at Fairmont the Queen Elizabeth: Photos
If you've ever wanted to live like Barbie, here's your chance! Fairmont Hotels & Resorts partnered with Mattel to give guests the experience of a lifetime when they stay at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montréal, Canada, where they can rent out the Barbie Dream Suite for a birthday party, a bachelorette — or just for a fun weekend with your pals.
In August, it was announced that Fairmont Hotels & Resorts with Mattel, Inc., created an exciting opportunity for guests to stay in the suite, which features impressive views of the Mary Queen of the World Cathedral and a view of the gorgeous city. The room plays upon Barbie's love of travel and spirit of adventure, and there's little details everywhere. From the cute wallpaper to the pink walls, it's truly Barbie's world and we're just living in it.
Once guests enter the room, which is on the 17th floor, there's plenty of space for everyone, as it has two spacious bedrooms with king size beds, a kitchenette, a dining room, two bathrooms and more.
"Fairmont Hotels & Resorts partnered with Mattel to introduce official Barbie Dream Experiences at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, as part of our Beyond LIMITS series — a collection of first-of-their-kind experiences available exclusively at our properties. This collaboration embodies Fairmont's unwavering dedication to providing our guests with unparalleled, immersive, and unforgettable moments that are truly memorable. We believe in pushing the boundaries of luxury and hospitality, and what better way to do that than by inviting visitors to step into a pink and playful world inspired by Barbie, all while enjoying the unmatched luxury of Fairmont. As two legendary brands with rich histories, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth and Barbie are a natural fit, and we couldn't be more excited to bring these two icons together for guests of all ages to enjoy," Yigit Sezgin, Global Chief Brand & Commercial Officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, exclusively tells OK!.
There's different packages to choose from, depending on what you're feeling. The Barbie Spectacular PJ Soirée includes access to the Barbie Dream Suite for up to 10 pals, cocktails or mocktails, sweet or savory food and Barbie bathrobes for everyone! Meanwhile, the Fabulous Barbie Party holds up to 10 people and includes overnight accommodations in the Barbie Dream Suite for four guests, in addition to being served birthday-themed treats — popcorn, ice cream sundaes and a buffet.
If you want to get even more fancy, there's the Barbie Dream Team package, where guests can enjoy a special moment with their friends and family while sipping on champagne or tea — all while indulging in some delicious snacks.
"We are truly excited to introduce Barbie Dream Experiences at our hotel. This partnership epitomizes creativity, imagination, and luxury, reflecting our dedication to exceptional hospitality. Barbie has inspired generations, and by bringing her magic to our guests, we're crafting wonderful moments and offering an extraordinary experience for all ages," Philippe Champagne, Regional Director Sales and Marketing for Fairmont Hotels, Eastern Canada, shares.
"Our team, in collaboration with Mattel, is hard at work creating exciting new Barbie Dream Experiences. We're eagerly anticipating the opportunity to unveil these additions as part of our year-long partnership, just in time for Barbie's 65th anniversary celebration in 2024. Barbie enthusiasts can look forward to fulfilling their pink dreams, and we'll be right there to make it all happen!" Champagne adds.
There's even better news! If you don't want to stay in the suite the whole weekend, some of the hotel experiences are available to travelers and locals. There's Barbie inspired cocktails at Nacarat every day the bar is open, and if you want to participate in Barbie Afternoon Tea, Rosélys Restaurant will be available on Saturdays — and they take reservations.
Prices vary, as staying in the Barbie Dream Suite starts around $1,115.
Don't miss out as the partnership only lasts for one year!
For more information on the Barbie Dream Experiences at Fairmont the Queen Elizabeth, please visit Beyond LIMITS - Barbie Dream Experiences or contact the Barbie Dream Hotel Concierge via email qeh.barbie@fairmont.com.