Let's Go Party! Live Your Best Life in the Barbie Dream Suite at Fairmont the Queen Elizabeth: Photos

If you've ever wanted to live like Barbie , here's your chance! Fairmont Hotels & Resorts partnered with Mattel to give guests the experience of a lifetime when they stay at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montréal, Canada, where they can rent out the Barbie Dream Suite for a birthday party, a bachelorette — or just for a fun weekend with your pals.

In August, it was announced that Fairmont Hotels & Resorts with Mattel, Inc., created an exciting opportunity for guests to stay in the suite, which features impressive views of the Mary Queen of the World Cathedral and a view of the gorgeous city. The room plays upon Barbie's love of travel and spirit of adventure, and there's little details everywhere. From the cute wallpaper to the pink walls, it's truly Barbie's world and we're just living in it.

Once guests enter the room, which is on the 17th floor, there's plenty of space for everyone, as it has two spacious bedrooms with king size beds, a kitchenette, a dining room, two bathrooms and more.