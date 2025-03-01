Lizzo Flaunts Figure Amid Weight-Loss Journey as She Twerks in New Video: Watch

In the seductive clip, the Grammy winner wore blue jeans and a black see-through top while talking to fans online. After one supporter complimented Lizzo about her good looks amid her weight loss, the star got up and said, “Let me show the fit then.”

The brunette beauty then stood and grabbed her chest before turning around and shaking her behind for the camera. Lizzo even plugged her shapewear brand, noting she was wearing Yitty.