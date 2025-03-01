Lizzo Flaunts Figure Amid Weight-Loss Journey as She Twerks in New Video: Watch
Lizzo is feeling “Good as H---.”
The “Truth Hurts” singer, 36, showed off her curves while twerking on Twitch recently.
In the seductive clip, the Grammy winner wore blue jeans and a black see-through top while talking to fans online. After one supporter complimented Lizzo about her good looks amid her weight loss, the star got up and said, “Let me show the fit then.”
The brunette beauty then stood and grabbed her chest before turning around and shaking her behind for the camera. Lizzo even plugged her shapewear brand, noting she was wearing Yitty.
The sultry clip comes after Lizzo has shared updates on her weight loss journey over the last few months.
As OK! previously reported, in late January, she uploaded some seductive selfies in a purple sports bra and matching leggings, while informing fans she reached her weight loss goal.
“I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!” she penned alongside the photos.
One of the images featured a stat that indicated Lizzo has shed 16% of her body fat.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In response, followers congratulated the “Truth Hurts” artist.
“Queen!! Absolutely slaying at ANY shape and size.🔥🔥🔥,” one person wrote, while another added, “I’m so proud 💪🏾 you’re strong Lizzo baby 💖.”
Lizzo also flaunted her figure on February 19, when she uploaded a snap in only a black bra and underwear.
“Me myself & all my Memes 🦋,” she noted, to which someone replied, “The glow-up is REAL. ❤️.”
Since starting her weight-loss journey in 2024, Lizzo has been vocal about how she dropped the fat.
Despite reiterating that she is not using a medication to help her, people still claimed she has been taking Ozempic.
Die-hard fans then defended their fav celeb from the haters.
"I used to weigh 400 [pounds] and you can [definitely] tell the difference when it’s natural and when it ain’t 😍✨," one user stated, while another added, "What I don’t understand is why [people] think that you can’t lose weight naturally. I remember my cousin saying it to me when I lost weight first thing he said was weight-loss surgery! Whatever she’s doing she looks good 👏👏. Give her a break!"