or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > lizzo
OK LogoNEWS

Lizzo Flaunts Figure Amid Weight-Loss Journey as She Twerks in New Video: Watch

Photo of Lizzo.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo wore blue jeans and a black see-through top in the clip.

By:

March 1 2025, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo is feeling “Good as H---.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer, 36, showed off her curves while twerking on Twitch recently.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @DramaAlert/X
Article continues below advertisement

In the seductive clip, the Grammy winner wore blue jeans and a black see-through top while talking to fans online. After one supporter complimented Lizzo about her good looks amid her weight loss, the star got up and said, “Let me show the fit then.”

The brunette beauty then stood and grabbed her chest before turning around and shaking her behind for the camera. Lizzo even plugged her shapewear brand, noting she was wearing Yitty.

Article continues below advertisement

The sultry clip comes after Lizzo has shared updates on her weight loss journey over the last few months.

As OK! previously reported, in late January, she uploaded some seductive selfies in a purple sports bra and matching leggings, while informing fans she reached her weight loss goal.

Article continues below advertisement
lizzo flaunts figure weight loss journey twerks fans watch
Source: @DramaAlert/X

Lizzo leaned over and shook her behind for the camera after a fan said she looks amazing.

Article continues below advertisement

“I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!” she penned alongside the photos.

One of the images featured a stat that indicated Lizzo has shed 16% of her body fat.

MORE ON:
lizzo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In response, followers congratulated the “Truth Hurts” artist.

“Queen!! Absolutely slaying at ANY shape and size.🔥🔥🔥,” one person wrote, while another added, “I’m so proud 💪🏾 you’re strong Lizzo baby 💖.”

Article continues below advertisement
lizzo flaunts figure weight loss journey twerks fans watch
Source: @DramaAlert/X

'Let me show the fit then,' Lizzo said to the fan who commented about her figure.

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo also flaunted her figure on February 19, when she uploaded a snap in only a black bra and underwear.

“Me myself & all my Memes 🦋,” she noted, to which someone replied, “The glow-up is REAL. ❤️.”

Article continues below advertisement

Since starting her weight-loss journey in 2024, Lizzo has been vocal about how she dropped the fat.

Despite reiterating that she is not using a medication to help her, people still claimed she has been taking Ozempic.

Article continues below advertisement
lizzo flaunts figure weight loss journey twerks fans watch
Source: @DramaAlert/X

Lizzo has been vocal about her weight loss journey on social media.

Die-hard fans then defended their fav celeb from the haters.

"I used to weigh 400 [pounds] and you can [definitely] tell the difference when it’s natural and when it ain’t 😍✨," one user stated, while another added, "What I don’t understand is why [people] think that you can’t lose weight naturally. I remember my cousin saying it to me when I lost weight first thing he said was weight-loss surgery! Whatever she’s doing she looks good 👏👏. Give her a break!"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.