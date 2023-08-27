Lizzo 'Feels Under Attack' After Her Ex-Dancers Accused Her of Sexual Harassment: Singer Feels Like They’re 'Out to Ruin Her Reputation'
After Lizzo's three former dancers filed a lawsuit accusing the 35-year-old of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, more people may be coming forward.
Lawyers for Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams have said they’re looking into further claims from six more people.
“Noelle, Crystal and Arianna have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same. Some of the claims we are reviewing involve allegations of a sexually charged environment and failure to pay employees and may be actionable, but it is too soon to say," a statement from Ron Zambrano, who is representing the trio, read.
The "Truth Hurts" singer, who is known for body positivity, "feels under attack," an insider revealed of the allegations. “She feels these people are out to ruin her reputation and extort money from her.”
As OK! previously reported, the complaint, filed in early August, accused Lizzo of racial and religious discrimination. One of the claims in the document is that the Grammy winner pushed her dancers to attend a s-- show in Amsterdam and even pressure d them to engage with the performers.
The musical artist fought back against the "false" allegations.
“I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” Lizzo wrote on Twitter. “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”
- Lizzo Facing More Allegations of Creating a 'Sexually Charged Environment' and Failure to Pay Employees, Lawyer Reveals
- Whoopi Goldberg Defends Lizzo Against Dancers' Shocking Accusations on 'The View': 'Wait Until You Get All the Information'
- Lizzo Dragged for 'Pointless' Apology as Singer's Social Media Following Plummets After Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight," she stated, adding that the “sensationalized stories [that] are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Now, Lizzo is planning to sue the same backup dancers who are taking her to court, TMZ reported.
Star spoke to the insider.