Lizzo Facing More Allegations of Creating a 'Sexually Charged Environment' and Failure to Pay Employees, Lawyer Reveals
Are all the rumors true?
A week after three of Lizzo's former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against her for creating a toxic work environment, harassment and more, the accusers' lawyer announced his team is reviewing fresh claims from six other people who worked with the superstar.
Ron Zambrano revealed the individuals he's talking to were the singer's dancers on tour or worked on her reality series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
The employees have claimed the Grammy winner created a "sexually charged environment" and also said she didn't pay them.
"Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say," Zambrano stated.
As OK! reported, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez previously claimed they were put into various uncomfortable situations, insisting on one occasion, Lizzo made them touch nude dancers while visiting a club in Amsterdam. They also said they were harassed about their own sexual or religious beliefs, in addition to being "demoralized" and discriminated against for their weight.
- Whoopi Goldberg Defends Lizzo Against Dancers' Shocking Accusations on 'The View': 'Wait Until You Get All the Information'
- Lizzo Dragged for 'Pointless' Apology as Singer's Social Media Following Plummets After Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
- Lizzo Brands Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Her 'Unbelievable'
The "Truth Hurts" crooner called the allegations "gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing."
"My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," she began in her response.
"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional," she continued, noting she sometimes has to make "hard" decisions when it comes to cutting off a colleague.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not," said Lizzo. "There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."
The star concluded her post by noting that she won't let "the good work" she's done be "overshadowed by the scandal."
NBC News reported on Zambrano's statement.