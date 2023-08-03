Whoopi Goldberg Defends Lizzo Against Dancers' Shocking Accusations on 'The View': 'Wait Until You Get All the Information'
Lizzo has at least one celebrity in her corner, as Whoopi Goldberg came to her defense after the singer's backup dancers filed a lawsuit for racial and sexual harassment, creating a toxic work environment and more.
The EGOT winner and her The View co-hosts discussed the scandal on the Thursday, August 3 episode hours after the Grammy winner labeled the allegations "unbelievable."
"Listen, you can be a bonehead and be a great person at the same time. Both things are true. You can be a... I can't say the word, but it starts with an 'a,' and do great things," the mom-of-one stated. "I don't know what happened, and as you said Joy [Behar], we'll find out when it comes out in the wash, that's what we need to keep in mind."
"Always wait until you get all the information, because as we know, people throw things out there and once it's out there, it's there for life so no matter whether it did or did not happen, you're carrying that with you as well, so just take a minute," Goldberg concluded.
Her costars had a different opinion, and even Alyssa Farah Griffin — who noted she's a huge fan of the "Truth Hurts" crooner — believed the accusations.
"I do think these women that spoke out seem credible and don't have anything to gain by doing this and taking on someone very powerful," said the former White House aide.
- Whoopi Goldberg Admits She Could Not Wait to Get Out of Every Marriage She's Ever Been in: 'I Was So Glad'
- Whoopi Goldberg Humiliated by Fellow 'The View' Co-Hosts and Online Trolls for Believing Aliens 'Are Among Us'
- Whoopi Goldberg Parades Barbie Decapitated Doll Head Shoes While Bashing Republican Ben Shapiro's 'Angry Feminist' Rant
Griffin also pointed out that in Lizzo's statement, she didn't actually "acknowledge" the issues at hand.
Sunny Hostin explained that she believed the claims to be true, especially as filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison revealed in the wake of the scandal that she dropped out of working with the superstar due to her behavior.
"She was supposed to do Lizzo's documentary. She said she was treated with such disrespect by Lizzo that she ultimately made the decision to walk away after about two weeks because of the toxicity," Hostin shared, noting Allison referred to the star as "arrogant, self-centered and unkind."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
It was just two days ago that dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed the lawsuit against the celebrity, Big Grrrl Big Touring and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley.