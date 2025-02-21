6 of Lizzo's Greatest Clapbacks: From Her Responses to Body-Shamers to Her Reaction to Antonio Brown's Jab

In February 2018, British singer Mina Lioness accused Lizzo of using her tweet as a lyric in her song "Truth Hurts."

The line in question read, "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that b----," which closely resembled Lioness' post on X: "I did a DNA test and found out I'm 100% that b----."

After Lioness called out Lizzo, the 36-year-old "Pink" songstress hit back, "Truth Hurts was written in June fyi— someone made a meme on IG that said 'I'm 100% that b---- and we were inspired, I give that meme credit when I talk about making the song. I've never seen ur viral tweet but I'm glad it exists."