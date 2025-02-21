6 of Lizzo's Greatest Clapbacks: From Her Responses to Body-Shamers to Her Reaction to Antonio Brown's Jab
Lizzo Responded to Mina Lioness' Plagiarism Accusation
In February 2018, British singer Mina Lioness accused Lizzo of using her tweet as a lyric in her song "Truth Hurts."
The line in question read, "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that b----," which closely resembled Lioness' post on X: "I did a DNA test and found out I'm 100% that b----."
After Lioness called out Lizzo, the 36-year-old "Pink" songstress hit back, "Truth Hurts was written in June fyi— someone made a meme on IG that said 'I'm 100% that b---- and we were inspired, I give that meme credit when I talk about making the song. I've never seen ur viral tweet but I'm glad it exists."
She Dropped an NSFW Clapback for Jillian Michaels
During an interview on AM2DM, Jillian Michaels commented on Lizzo's body and asked the public why they were speaking highly of the singer's physique "because it isn't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes."
The "2 Be Loved" hitmaker immediately slammed the hateful comment by sharing an NSFW response on Instagram Story.
“If my name is in your mouth, so is my p----, b----. Enjoy the flavor!” Lizzo wrote.
Michaels later expressed her regrets bringing up Lizzo's weight but clarified she still stood by her comments about obesity.
Lizzo Reacted to a Mean Tweet
As part of Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment Celebrities Read Mean Tweets: Music Edition, Lizzo read aloud an unfriendly tweet and responded to it.
"Lizzo. Bus passes and happy meals. Two things that I imagine #Lizzo has seen a lot of," the tweet read.
The "Boys" singer then looked directly into the camera and said, "Yeah, I'm a big b---- and I ride a bus. A tour bus, m-----------. Where's yours?!"
Lizzo Spoke Out Against Body-Shamers
In a 2020 TikTok video, the Grammy-winning rapper told body-shamers to mind their own business after she received comments about her frame.
"I've been working out consistently for the past five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type, I'm working out to have my ideal body type," she revealed in the post featuring clips of her workout sessions.
"And you know what type that is?" the singer continued. "None of your f------ business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job."
Lizzo reminded everyone that a person's appearance does not determine their health, urging critics to look in the mirror and "worry about their own g------ bodies."
Lizzo Was 'Winning'
While accepting her MTV Video Music Award for Video for Good in 2022, Lizzo delivered a blistering message "to the b----- that got something to say about me in the press."
"You know what I’m not going to say nothing. They be like, 'Lizzo, why don’t you say something? Why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?' Because, b----, I’m winning," she continued.
Antonio Brown Accused Lizzo of Taking Ozempic
Former NFL star Antonio Brown caused a stir when he commented on Lizzo's photo showing her left hand and the note, “Sending LOVE to everyone in the WORLD.”
“She hold the pen like she hold her ozempic shot…..” Brown said.
The queen of clapbacks shared another carousel of photos with the caption, “Holding life like an ozempic pen.. .”