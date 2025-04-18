Lizzo Flaunts New Body in Lace Lingerie After Calling Out Donald Trump on 'SNL'
Lizzo is showing her body the love it deserves.
The "Juice" singer, 36, boasted her weight-loss transformation in lacy pink lingerie on Thursday, April 17.
The singer bared her cleavage in a bra, which she paired with a thong hiked all the way up to her hips. She wore her hair in natural curls as she turned around for a mirror selfie that flaunted her posterior in the bathroom.
"Smoothing lace is back," she captioned the Instagram post with the photos, tagging her clothing brand, YITTY, which designed the intimates.
Fans flooded the comments section to support the singer's fresh physique.
"BODY SO TEA I THOUGHT THE BRITISH WERE COMING," one person wrote, while another said, "She is a clear example of a natural and beautiful body."
Lizzo's sultry snapshots come just five days after taking shots at President Donald Trump during a Saturday Night Live performance on Saturday, April 12.
The singer debuted "Love in Real Life" and "Still Bad" from her upcoming album while dressed in a black tank with the word "TARIFFIED" in bright red.
Lizzo — who previously endorsed Kamala Harris — gave more subtle jabs at President Trump and his recent tariff strategy.
Before taking the stage, Lizzo sported other political tees, including one that said, "BLACK WOMEN WERE RIGHT," and another with the phrase, "AMERICA IS TARIFFIED."
Social media users were all for Lizzo making a statement and praised her for being a "political fashion icon."
Kerry Washington supported the pop star in her SNL Instagram post on Sunday, April 13, writing, "SLAYED" with three clapping hands emojis.
Lizzo has been transparent about her weight-loss journey over the years and revealed back in January that she finally reached her target.
"I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal," she captioned a post wearing a maroon sports bra and leggings. "I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"
In March 2024, she admitted how difficult it is to lose weight and how long of a process it can be.
"I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly....” she told The New York Times. "You don’t really notice it until you notice it. Also the scale’s not really moving. But anyway, that doesn’t matter. I’m super proud of my current lifestyle.”
She alluded to her struggles with body image back in November 2023 as well with an Instagram post revealing how she's working on "relationships with...my body." Lizzo covered up in the social media image wearing a white robe.