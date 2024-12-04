'Loki' Actor Jack Veal, 17, Admits He's 'Homeless' and Pleads for 'Help' as He Reveals Abusive Upbringing

Marvel actor Jack Veal shared a heartbreaking TikTok on Monday, December 2, revealing he's been sleeping in the streets part-time after choosing to leave his abusive home.

"Hi. I’m a famous actor, I’m 17, and I’m homeless. You may know me from Loki, The End of the F***ing World or various other movies where I played important roles," he said. "I haven’t mentioned much about what’s been going on in my life, but I think it’s time to reveal the truth."