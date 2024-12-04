'Loki' Actor Jack Veal, 17, Admits He's 'Homeless' and Pleads for 'Help' as He Reveals Abusive Upbringing
Marvel actor Jack Veal shared a heartbreaking TikTok on Monday, December 2, revealing he's been sleeping in the streets part-time after choosing to leave his abusive home.
"Hi. I’m a famous actor, I’m 17, and I’m homeless. You may know me from Loki, The End of the F***ing World or various other movies where I played important roles," he said. "I haven’t mentioned much about what’s been going on in my life, but I think it’s time to reveal the truth."
Veal explained that he "didn't have a very good upbringing" and claimed he'd been physically and emotionally abused throughout his life.
"I’ve struggled with mental health. I have autism, ADHD and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis," he continued. "I have nowhere else to go. And I need help."
Veal said he was unable to stay with his grandfather because the older man has a terminal illness. The Loki actor also said he tried contacting social services, but they allegedly "refused" to help him, leaving him "desperate."
"I’ve been sleeping in the streets. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe and is two hours away from my work," he added. "This makes it hard to get to work every day. It’s difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else. I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the government [is] treating kids."
Veal went on to reveal what his current living arrangements look like, noting the broken window of the trailer and the lack of electricity that made it necessary for him to use a power bank to charge his phone.
"I need help," he said. "Please share, please share it with whoever you can. You don’t have to pay me anything, I don’t need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible."
Later that day, Veal posted another video thanking his supporters for their comments and shares. He also clarified that while he's grateful people have been offering him a place to stay, his "objective" is to receive help from "people who are meant to provide it, social services."
"I’ve seen so many other comments of people who really relate to what I’m going through," he admitted. "That’s f----- up. That’s not right. How many kids have to go through this until something has to change? Let’s make a change."
Good news came in the third video, when the young actor emotionally shared he'd been in contact with social services again and was hopeful he would be set up with foster care and given accommodations the following day.
"I don't know what you guys have done, but it's gotten out there and it's really, really helped me," he tearfully told his fans.