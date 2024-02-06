Marvel Studios' 'Wonder Man' Crew Member Dies in Tragic On-Set Accident

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident," the studio spokesperson said in a statement released after the news of their death .

A crew member who worked as a rigger at CBS Radford Studios on the set of Marvel Studios' Wonder Man tragically died after falling from the rafters of a building on Tuesday morning, February 6.

The Marvel show faced a series of shooting delays due to the WGA and SAG AFTRA strikes.

Marvel fans took to social media to express their sympathies for the rigger's family.

"Such a tragic loss, my thoughts and condolences go out to the crew member's family and friends during this difficult time," one X user penned following the news, while another wrote, "News like this is always terrible. I can't even imagine the pain in the family is going through right now."

Others speculated that Disney would be hit with a lawsuit for the accident. It is unconfirmed if any legal action will be taken.