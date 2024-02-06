Marvel Studios' 'Wonder Man' Crew Member Dies in Tragic On-Set Accident
A crew member who worked as a rigger at CBS Radford Studios on the set of Marvel Studios' Wonder Man tragically died after falling from the rafters of a building on Tuesday morning, February 6.
"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident," the studio spokesperson said in a statement released after the news of their death.
Marvel fans took to social media to express their sympathies for the rigger's family.
"Such a tragic loss, my thoughts and condolences go out to the crew member's family and friends during this difficult time," one X user penned following the news, while another wrote, "News like this is always terrible. I can't even imagine the pain in the family is going through right now."
Others speculated that Disney would be hit with a lawsuit for the accident. It is unconfirmed if any legal action will be taken.
Prior to the terrible accident, the show was set to begin production again in March after facing a series of shooting delays due to the WGA and SAG AFTRA strikes that halted many productions last year.
One source told a news outlet that much of the filming for the mini series had already been completed, but that has yet to be confirmed.
The mini series was created by Destin Daniel Cretton — who previously worked with Marvel when he directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley and Lauren Glazier.
According to IMDb, the series revolves around Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who finds himself "thrust into the world of superheroes as he gets powers of his own, and becomes the new superhero Wonder Man."
However, in the comics, he is the son of Sanford Williams, a rich industrialist and the owner of Williams Innovations which is a competitor with Stark Industries run by Tony Stark a.k.a Iron Man.
The character Wonder Man was created by Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby. He was first introduced in The Avengers series in 1964. His powers include speed, stamina, superhuman strength and several others.
The Hollywood Reporter reported the source quotes about how much of the filming had already been completed.