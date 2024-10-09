Sami Sheen Confirms Split From Boyfriend Aiden David Months After Their OnlyFans Collaboration
Sami Sheen is moving on from Aiden David.
The eldest daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards confirmed she split from the TikTok content creator during an Instagram Story Q&A, as when a fan asked if she's single, she replied, "Yes!!!"
The 20-year-old didn't elaborate as to why or when the two parted ways, though in July, she was still commenting on his Instagram photos.
The young pair marked their one-year anniversary in November and often posted photos together from their vacations and days out, such as attending Coachella this year.
This March, Aiden joined Sami on her OnlyFans account — which she launched in 2022 — to share couples content, though she insisted she does not engage in intimate acts on the online platform.
“Just wanna clarify that my B/G collab does NOT consist of any s-- tapes. Not sure where people are getting that info from but it's wrong!!! just don't want any [subscribers] getting mad at me for false advertisement," she told her followers at the time.
Elsewhere in Sami's Q&A, she admitted her mental health "is all over the place," but that may not be due to her breakup, as she explained she believes she has PMDD, "a chronic mood disorder that causes severe emotional, cognitive, and physical symptoms in the week or two before menstruation."
"I always make sure to stay active and get sunlight every day and it helps so much," she said of how she tries to take care of herself. "Horseback riding literally saves me. & journaling and therapy too!!!"
Over the past several months, Sami has not only faced criticism for her OnlyFans page but for undergoing plastic surgery — however, she insisted she feels "like a new woman" after getting b----- implants and rhinoplasty.
In August, she explained she "wanted a nose job for the past 5 years" because she felt her nose was "too droopy and too big for my face."
The procedure came nine months after she got implants.
"This is so uncomfy holy h---. Feels like the implants are in my armpits and the neck and back pain is horrible from sleeping up straight," Sami confessed while she was recovering. "I also have to do this stretch every hour that I'm awake — it is not fun. Idk how to explain it but I just feel like the implants are gonna rip off of me."
Her famous mom confessed she tried "to talk [Sami] out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn't know how toxic [they were] when I was 19."
"And it's not an easy surgery," the Wild Things actress, 53, added. "It's painful!"